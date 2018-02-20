Katherine Heigl Shows Off Amazing Post-Baby Weight Loss, Poses In Bikini On Instagram

The former 'Grey's Anatomy' actress resurfaces more than a year after giving birth with a new, toned bod.

Katherine Heigl is one toned mama! The 39-year-old actress recently shared photos of herself on Instagram to document her weight-loss journey 14 months after giving birth to her third child, Joshua Bishop.

The actress posted three side-by-side pictures to show her fitness progress since giving birth. The first picture, according to her, was taken one month after her son was born. Although Katherine’s body already looked great, her post-delivery baby bump was still apparent.

In the second picture, taken around two months ago, the former Grey’s Anatomy star was wearing lingerie as she displayed her flat midsection. However, Katherine Heigl didn’t stop there. In the last photo, taken just this weekend, she proudly showed off her hard-earned abs in a striped bikini!

“It’s been almost 14 months since Joshua Jr was born and it has taken me about that long to really get back in shape. I wish I had a few [pictures] from in between the first and second so you could really see how slow my progress was but alas…I was busy covering it all up those months, not posing in my [underwear],” the actress wrote in her IG post.

Katherine Heigl added that her motivation to get fit was partly due to an upcoming beach vacation and her new acting job in April. The mother of three further revealed that she only worked out in her bedroom and credits a simple app that made it easy for her to get in shape. She described her workouts as “real a** kickers,” but she’s super proud of going beyond simply losing the baby weight.

“My deep desire to feel fit, strong and sexy propelling me forward the last two months to finally [lose] the last of my baby weight and do a deep dive search for the ab muscles I knew were buried under that belly somewhere!”

Katherine Heigl is best known for her roles in rom-com movies such as Knocked Up and 27 Dresses. She also played the role of Dr. Izzie Stevens on Grey’s Anatomy for six straight seasons from 2005 to 2010. The Emmy winner is set to return to the small screen as a new cast member of Suits.

According to Variety, Katherine Heigl has been tapped to be part of the drama as a series regular for the upcoming Season 8. Heigl joins the cast after the series’ main actors, Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle, announced their exit. She will play Samantha Wheeler, a feisty new lawyer who is described to “either become the firm’s greatest ally or most powerful enemy.” Katherine welcomed her new role with much excitement and said that she’s always been a fan of Suits.

“I have watched Suits from the very beginning and feel incredibly lucky to be the newest member of the Pearson Specter Litt family.”

Katherine Heigl is married to singer Josh Kelly. They have two adoptive children, Naleigh and Adalaide. Their first biological child, Joshua Bishop Kelly Jr., was born on December 20, 2016.