WWE News: WWE Changes Name Of ‘Raw’ Superstar After Mass School Shooting In Parkland, Florida

Last week's senseless tragedy in Parkland, Florida has actually caused WWE to take an interesting action.

It is not uncommon for WWE to change the names of some of their superstars, but most of the time, there is no real explanation as to why it happens. Many superstars have had their names altered a little bit or changed completely upon signing with the company, and that is due to WWE wanting complete control. Now, Apollo Crews has had his name suddenly altered, but there is actually quite a big reason as to why the company changed it.

Last Wednesday, there was a major mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and it left 17 people dead. There are still many things which are unknown about the shooting at the school, but one thing that has been confirmed is that the gunman was 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz.

Some may wonder just how the two are connected, but others may have caught on by now.

Apollo Crews is no longer going by his full ring name and WWE has officially changed it to just “Apollo,” as seen on the company’s website. Some may take it as just a change like those that Neville, Rusev, Cesaro, Elias, and Big E went through, but there is much more to it.

Apollo Crews is just Apollo now. https://t.co/ojzsRT62bi — Italo Santana (@BulletClubItal) February 19, 2018

Sportskeeda states that they actually received an email directly from WWE which confirms the reason for Apollo’s name change. Vince McMahon does not want “Apollo Crews” to ever be referred to by that name again so as to avoid any correlation to the Parkland, Florida, shooter.

It is obvious that WWE is very serious about this situation with Apollo Crews if the decision came straight from Vince McMahon. WWE does not want to be associated in any fashion with the person responsible for the horrible incident that took place last week.

