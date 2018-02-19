‘Dragon Ball Super’ Episode 129 Spoilers Confirms Frieza’s Elimination In The Tournament

The latest Dragon Ball Super spoiler may have confirmed the elimination of Frieza in the Tournament of Power.

When the final battle of Dragon Ball Super Tournament of Power started, Universe 7 clearly had the advantage in terms of number. Universe 7 warriors Son Goku, Vegeta, Son Gohan, Frieza, and Android 17 faced Jiren, Toppo, and Dyspo of Universe 11. Son Gohan sacrificed himself in order to eliminate Universe 11’s speed star, Dyspo.

Vegeta went beyond Super Saiyan Blue to knock out God of Destruction Toppo, leaving Jiren as Universe 7’s lone opponent in the battle royal arena. Unfortunately, the strongest mortal proved to be too much to handle for the remaining fighters of Universe 7. After both Android 17 and Vegeta went down, Son Goku and Frieza will be teaming up against Jiren.

However, Frieza may not last long in the fighting stage, and he could soon join the other warriors in the spectator seat. The spoiler posted by GojiitaAF for Dragon Ball Super Episode 129 revealed that Son Goku and Jiren will be the only fighters left in the arena. This means that Frieza will be eliminated in the upcoming episode.

Since suffering an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Toppo, there were multiple speculations about Frieza’s absence while his teammates were fighting. Some people believed that Frieza may play a major role in ensuring the victory of Universe 7, while some thought he’s already eliminated in the tournament by Toppo.

However, the recent episodes and spoilers disproved both theories. After missing in action for a long period of time, Frieza showed up in Dragon Ball Super Episode 127 only to get easily beaten by Jiren. The Universe 11’s Pride Trooper only needed his powerful stare in order to stop the attack of Golden Frieza. If he’s set to be eliminated in the upcoming episode, there is a high possibility that he will once again try to attack Jiren.

According to Blasting News, Frieza might give his remaining energy to Son Goku like what Vegeta did before he got eliminated. Frieza may have been introduced as an evil character, but the Tournament of Power showed the other side of his character. Also, he’s very aware that losing the tournament means that he, together with the entire Universe 7, will be erased. The energy he will share could help Son Goku achieve mastered Ultra Instinct which will be shown in Dragon Ball Super Episode 129.

Dragon Ball Super airs every Sunday morning in Japan. The anime is available in the West through streaming services such as FunimationNow and Crunchyroll.