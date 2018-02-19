Tia Mowry Stuns In Makeup Free Photo Showing Off Growing Baby Bump, ‘Hello 3rd Trimester’

Pregnant Tia Mowry is wowing fans with her latest baby bump photo as she enters her third trimester.

Pregnant Tia Mowry is stunning fans with a makeup-free selfie while entering her third trimester. The star took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself with her followers to how she stylishly celebrated her seventh month of pregnancy with her second child, where she wowed fans by going makeup free as she proudly cradled her baby bump.

Wearing a fitted black dress and boots, the Sister, Sister actress revealed in the caption that she was preparing herself for the weight gain, the bloating, and the swollen feet she likely experienced while pregnant with her now 6-year-old son, Cree.

“Hello 3rd trimester. I’m ready for you,” Mowry captioned the stunning new snap of herself on the social media site on February 17. “The bloating, weight gain, and swollen feet. Let’s go!”

Tia then added the hashtags #pregnancy, #fashion, #thirdtrimester, #naturalhair, and #curlyhair, but revealed that she’s still rocking designers as she prepares to give birth, telling fans that her dress was by Alexander Wang and her shoes by Maison Valentino.

Fans heaped praise on the actress in the comments section after seeing her proudly showing off her natural look while cradling her baby bump as she heads into her final trimester.

Instagram user @atina_love89 told Tia, “you are extremely beautiful and always glowing” as a second wrote in the comments section of the pregnancy picture, “You look beautiful, keep slaying.”

“Gorgeous Mommy!” a third fan said of Mowry, adding, “Confidence makes baby’s kick.”

“You are stunning!!!” another wrote online, adding an emoji face with hearts for eyes and a red heart emoji to their message.

Tia has been very open about her pregnancy on social media over the past few weeks, even baring her growing bump in various sweet candid photos uploaded to her Instagram account since announcing her exciting baby news.

Earl Gibson III / Getty Images

Last month, Mowry shared a snap of herself showing off her bare baby bump while posing to the side in a blue and red bikini, again keeping things natural with her hair and makeup.

Shortly after she shared another pregnant bikini photo with her more than 4.6 million followers in celebration of Super Bowl Sunday.

Mowry had her bump proudly on display ahead of the big game as she threw up two peace signs and playfully stuck out her tongue toward the camera.

Tia and husband Cory Hardrict confirmed that they were giving their 6-year-old son Cree a sibling back in November by sharing an adorable photo showing Cory and Cree planting a kiss on the actress’s bump as she lifted up her PJs. Mowry simply captioned the upload with four heart emojis, one for each of her family members.

Tia then confirmed in a gender reveal video posted to YouTube last month that she and Cory are expecting a baby girl this time around.

Shortly before announcing that she was pregnant for the second time to the world, Tia teased that she and twin sister Tamera Mowry-Housley will soon be getting back together on screen as she admitted that a Sister, Sister reboot is looking pretty likely in the not too distant future.