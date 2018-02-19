Kylie Jenner Refuses Date Night With Travis Scott After Stormi’s Birth, ‘Hollywood Life’ Reports

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star cannot seem to bring herself to leave her daughter's side as a new report from 'Hollywood Life' claims that she continues to refuse date night with Travis Scott.

Kylie Jenner seems to have changed her priorities altogether after becoming a mom as a new report claims that she won’t even give in to baby daddy Travis Scott’s requests for them to go out on a date.

After more than two weeks since she gave birth, the 20-year-old Lip Kit mogul appears to have changed altogether as she now reportedly refuses to leave Stormi Webster even for a romantic getaway with her rapper boyfriend.

According to an insider who spoke to the Hollywood Life, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s “priorities” have changed since she carried her baby inside her tummy for nine months. Even after giving birth, she seemed to have become even more mature considering that she is now responsible for another person’s well-being.

“Kylie’s priorities have really shifted over the past nine months, she’s matured a lot, and her focus now is on being a mom and working hard to provide for her daughter,” the source explained.

On top of that, the insider reportedly close to the young mom revealed that Kylie Jenner won’t even budge even if it means spending a romantic night with her baby daddy, Travis Scott.

“Travis has been trying really hard to persuade Kylie to take a night off so they can enjoy a date night out together, but she’s just not ready to leave Stormi just yet.”

stormi webster ???????? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

The source went on to reveal that while Kylie may have enjoyed that kind of life before Stormi arrived, she now feels that being with her daughter is more fulfilling than partying out and cannot bear the thought of leaving her baby in someone else’s care.

But while he was reportedly turned down for date nights, Travis Scott appears to have similar feelings towards their daughter as he finally spoke about Stormi for the very first time since she was born.

Speaking to TMZ’s cameraman, Scott made a rare response to paparazzi’s queries about her 2-week old daughter.

“She’s beautiful.”

According to the outlet, the 25-year-old rapper appeared to have changed since his daughter’s birth and his statement proves how happy and proud he is of her, noting how he used to “clam up” when paparazzi approach him in the past.

Kylie Jenner gave birth to Stormi Webster in a tumultuous time, after all, as she and Travis Scott have been subjected to numerous rumors that vary from the KUWTK star’s secretive pregnancy to speculations that her rapper boyfriend is going to be an absentee father, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.