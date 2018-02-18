Justin Bieber Is Allegedly Ready To Propose To Selena Gomez, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

The musician, however, has one thing stopping him from pulling the trigger.

Justin Bieber is allegedly ready to propose to his girlfriend Selena Gomez, reports Hollywood Life. The musician would love to make things official with his lady, but according to an insider, he wants to wait until the right time to get down on one knee. The insider also stated that Justin learned a lot from his relationship with Selena previously, including that he isn’t the only one to consider when it comes to his relationship. Instead, he needs to learn to put Selena Gomez first, ahead of himself.

Selena Gomez reportedly wants to take things slowly this time around, especially since she’s been feuding with her mother, Mandy Teefey, over their reunion. As such, Selena doesn’t want to take any big leaps until Mandy is more confident in Selena’s relationship with Justin. She knows this isn’t going to happen over night, so she wants to make sure the pair don’t have any big news for her, like an engagement, until Justin can prove himself to Mandy.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez dated for several years before calling things off “once and for all.” Selena moved on and began dating musician The Weeknd, whom she publicly debuted last January. However, the pair ultimately split, and both immediately went back to their exes.

After breaking up with Justin, Selena Gomez had a kidney transplant due to suffering from lupus SLE. Although the star did have some complications after the procedure, she eventually made a full recovery and says she feels better than ever. Her energy, she says, is a lot better than it used to be, and she’s doing really well despite her original lupus diagnosis.

The star, however, suffers from depression and recently completed another stint at a rehab facility to help with her emotional issues. Selena Gomez has been very open about her mental health struggles, which is partially why she produced the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why. The TV show, which ultimately seemed like a one shot, will now have a second season and will debut later on this year. Selena Gomez is also involved in producing the second season as she was with the first.