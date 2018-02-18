Jinger Duggar Shares 18-Week Baby Bump Photo And Pregnancy Update

Jinger Duggar's baby is now the size of a popular fajita ingredient.

Jinger Duggar gave fans a belated Valentine’s Day gift in the form of a new baby bump photo. In her latest pregnancy update, the Counting On star also revealed how much her little one has grown since the first time she gave fans a good look at her pregnant belly.

On Saturday, Jinger Duggar took to Instagram to celebrate her 18th week of pregnancy. The smiling mom-to-be did this the Duggar way by sharing a photo of her burgeoning baby bump. The snapshot was taken in front of a chalkboard informing fans that Jinger’s baby is now the size of a bell pepper. The chalkboard update included a drawing of the tasty fruit that is often eaten with a fajita, a dish that’s popular in Jinger’s new hometown of Laredo, Texas.

Jinger Duggar has not yet revealed whether her pregnancy cravings include Tex-Mex cuisine, and the caption of her latest Instagram photo didn’t include any details about whether she’s been struggling with morning sickness. Instead, she decided to keep the caption short and sweet by simply letting her fans know that her baby bump photo and the words on the chalkboard were all they were getting in their latest “Update on Baby Vuolo.”

In the snapshot that she shared, Jinger is wearing a dark T-shirt similar to the one that she wore in her first baby bump update. This makes it easy for her followers to see just how much her waistline has expanded over the last few weeks.

Update on Baby Vuolo ???????? A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Feb 17, 2018 at 6:44pm PST

Jinger Duggar’s first baby bump update was taken when she was 15 weeks along. In that January 26 Instagram post, the Counting On star revealed that her baby was the size of an apple, which isn’t much smaller than a bell pepper. This explains why her stomach only looks a bit bigger three weeks later.

Jinger Duggar and her husband, soccer-pro-turned-pastor Jeremy Vuolo, have not yet revealed whether they’re having a girl or boy, but a majority of their fans share the same pregnancy prediction. Most of Jinger’s Instagram followers are guessing that she’s going to have a little girl.

“You’re carrying high @jingervuolo! I bet it’s a girl!” remarked one fan.

“Omg you got a belly as if you were having a girl,” another wrote.

However, a few of Jinger Duggar’s followers disagree with the consensus that her baby is female, and they believe that there’s evidence to back up their assertion that the Counting On star’s first child will be a son. Members of Team Boy think that the color of chalk that Jinger chose to write the word “baby” in is meant to be a clue that she’s going to continue the Duggar trend of birthing boys.

“Baby is written in BLUE! I bet it’s a baby boy!” wrote one of her Instagram followers.

According to BabyCenter, most pregnant women find out their baby’s sex somewhere between their 16th and 20th week of pregnancy. This means that there’s a good chance that Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo already know if they’re having a boy or girl, so fans probably won’t have to wait too much longer for the couple’s big gender reveal.