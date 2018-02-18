Braun Strowman Reveals What He Would Change If He Could Restart His WWE Career

Here is what the monster would change about his WWE experience so far.

If 2018 will look even close to how 2017 shaped up for Braun Strowman, it would be a surprise if he does not become Universal Champion – at least Intercontinental Champion – by the end of the year. Right now, WWE has not tipped their hat on where Strowman will be at the time of WrestleMania, although he is scheduled to be in the seven-man Elimination Chamber match on February 25. Over the past few weeks, there have been rumors swarming about Strowman’s spot for WrestleMania.

The two biggest ones have been him vying for the Intercontinental Championship against The Miz, or teaming with Ronda Rousey to face Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Although facing The Miz and winning the IC Title would be a major milestone for Strowman, being in a marquee match with the debuting Rousey, while continuing his feud with Triple H that started at last year’s Survivor Series, may have a bigger feel to it.

Regardless of where Strowman will be placed come April 8 in New Orleans, he has been undoubtedly one of the most improved and popular names in all of WWE. Telling opponents that they can “Get These Hands,” which has gotten so popular that it is now a t-shirt, Strowman is in a unique list of current WWE babyfaces who are unanimously cheered by the audience.

Although Strowman is experiencing the best time of his career so far, there is something that he wishes he could take back if he had another chance to do it. In an interview with fellow strongman Mark Henry via Busted Open Radio, Strowman revealed what he would change about his character if he could start over.

“Yeah the one thing, if I could go back and do it all over again, is just at the beginning being a little bit smarter with protecting myself and per se my brand,” said Strowman. “You know, being a big man, and not letting people into doing like per se dumb things that I shouldn’t be doing.”

Strowman would add that listening to others have gotten him injured in the past, with one particular injury nearly ending his character after rupturing a disc in his back which cut into his side nerve and paralyzed his right leg. Thankfully, with the proper nursing from WWE, he was able to get surgery and walk to his recovery room an hour and a half after he came out of anesthesia.