‘Black Panther’ Breaks Yet Another Record With Astounding $75.8 Million On Friday

The records for 'Black Panther' just keep piling up.

As if Black Panther wasn’t breaking enough records, it just added another to its arsenal. The 18th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is smashing the box office numbers of its predecessors, and many superhero movies in general.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Black Panther had a stellar Thursday opening with $25.2 million. The high figures earned the film one of its many records, solidifying it as the highest opening night for the month of February.

Friday’s numbers were just as impressive as Box Office Mojo is reporting Black Panther earned a whopping $75.8 million to kick off the weekend. It should be noted that Friday numbers always include Thursday previews, and Forbes is reporting the film earned $50.6 million on its “pure Friday.”

The newest MCU film now holds the record for the highest opening day for a solo-superhero movie.

Black Panther‘s $75.8 single day gross has placed it at No. 8 on the top single grosses of all-time list. It is third to fellow MCU films Avengers: Age of Ultron ($84.4 million) and Marvel’s The Avengers ($80.8 million).

The film also falls behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($119.1 million), Star Wars: The Last Jedi ($104.6 million), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 ($91 million), Jurassic World ($81.9 million), and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ($81.5 million).

Black Panther‘s Friday numbers barely surpassed those of Captain America: Civil War by bringing in just $300,000 more. It did, however, smash opening day records of the rest of the MCU by at least $7 million.

Thor: Ragnarok proved to be no match for Black Panther either, as the last MCU film to be released before the Chadwick Boseman flick earned a little over half on its own opening day. The third Thor film earned roughly 61.2 percent of Black Panther‘s total, with just $46.4 million on its first day.

The Ryan Coogler film has also earned an impressive $47 million overseas, bringing it’s current worldwide total to $122.8 million.

According to Forbes, Black Panther will have no issues crushing the many records Deadpool set in February two years ago. The Ryan Reynolds flick earned $132 million on its opening weekend, which would mean Black Panther needs to average a measly $28 million on both Saturday and Sunday to surpass it.

With these kinds of numbers, Black Panther is on course to become the third highest grossing movie in the MCU.

Stay tuned for updates on the official numbers for Black Panther‘s opening weekend.