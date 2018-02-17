Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Divorce Still On, Despite Reports, While Fans In Frenzy For Brad And Jen

It’s been well over a year since Angelina Jolie announced she and Brad Pitt were calling it quits after a 12-year relationship. The former A-list couple has been enduring a difficult divorce and custody battle while determining the best settlement for their six children.

Over the past year, rumors have been ongoing that the estranged couple is attempting to reconcile and that the divorce may not be a sure thing. After being debunked, such claims have resurfaced.

OK! is the culprit this time around in regards to igniting this rumor once more, with apparent sources suggesting that Angelina Jolie is having a “change of heart” and is rethinking the decision to divorce the Allied star.

Gossip Cop recalls particular words shared by the said source on the subject, who insists “They’ve called off their legal attack dogs and are working through the logistics of withdrawing their divorce petitions… They don’t want to throw away the 11 years they spent together.”

The insider claims that Angelina has decided to give things another go ever since Brad has sought treatment for his addictions and is attending therapy regularly. The source goes so far as to state that Jolie and Pitt are planning a vow renewal ceremony within which their eldest son, Maddox, will act as the best man.

Additionally, the insider states that Shiloh, Pax, and Knox will be responsible for the food and drinks at the celebration but that the couple wants nothing “splashy,” instead, making it a family-focused reunion.

Gossip Cop has determined, however, that the divorce is in full swing, and despite the former couple working more amicably toward a settlement, the two are still separated and set on making the divorce final.

Reliable sources close to Angelina and Brad have exclusively shared that the OK! rumor is a complete fabrication and that there is no truth to the claims about a vow renewal.

While such rumors about reconciliation continue to surface, in addition to these claims, excitement is brewing ever since news broke that Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are calling it quits. Pitt’s former wife has been making headlines and falsely connected to the heartthrob ever since Jolie announced their split. However, this news of a divorce between Jen and her current hubby gives fans of the former couple new hope that Brad and the Friends star may rekindle their romance.

Rumor bust! Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are NOT calling off their divorce: https://t.co/sAMZAboH3O pic.twitter.com/vtSragkmU5 — ExtraTV (@extratv) February 17, 2018

As CNN notes, the internet has been overrun with tweets and posts referring to a possible reunion between Jen Aniston and Brad Pitt. As the publication reminds, however, Jen hasn’t even committed to a reunion with her Friends co-stars, so a Brad reunion may not be in the cards for the two who are reportedly amicable.