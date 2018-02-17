WWE News: Dolph Ziggler’s New Salary Reportedly Makes Him The Third Highest Paid Behind Lesnar And Cena

How does one go from leaving the company to being one of the highest paid?

Dolph Ziggler has been in WWE limbo for more than a year and it seemed as if he was heading onto other things, but now, he’s reportedly the third highest-paid superstar in the company. Ziggler’s position in the company is one that has been brought into question for a long time and all of a sudden, he’s back in the championship picture on SmackDown Live. Making things even stranger is that he’s apparently getting a lot more money than he was before.

But is he actually getting Brock Lesnar and John Cena-type money?

Ziggler appeared on a path of mediocrity for months as he was jobbing to other talents or not appearing on WWE television at all. Then, he won the United States Championship and decided to lay it down in the ring and walk out for weeks before returning at the Royal Rumble.

According to Sports Illustrated, Ziggler has signed a new two-year contract which is going to pay him a reported $1.5 million per year. That is a lot of money and it is evident that WWE has restored faith in him as he’s been placed into the WWE Championship main event match at Fastlane.

Being put in that position is huge for Ziggler as he’s been hovering out in no-man’s land in WWE for a long time. As he’s back in a prime position on SmackDown Live, word started leaking out about his new contract and the fact that he’s taking $1.5 million per year, but how does it measure up to the salaries of other superstars?

According to Give Me Sport, Ziggler’s $1.5 million per year makes him the third highest superstar in all of WWE. That report states only Brock Lesnar ($12 million) and John Cena ($8 million) make more per year, but that doesn’t seem to be quite right and it isn’t.

Looking at a list of WWE salaries from Forbes and taking out Triple H, there are a number of other superstars who make more per year. Roman Reigns brought in $3.5 million, Dean Ambrose made $2.7 million, and AJ Styles earned $2.4 million last year and that is obviously a good bit more than Ziggler.

Of course, WWE never fully releases superstar’s salaries, but the info is out there.

It has been long overdue for Dolph Ziggler to be back in the main event scene in WWE and fans can rest easy knowing that he’s with the company for at least two more years. Giving him a salary of $1.5 million per year also means they have faith in him and it’s possible that could mean another championship run for the showoff. While he is getting a lot of money, Ziggler is most certainly not the third highest paid superstar.