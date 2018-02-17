Rob Kardashian is on a mission to get back in shape, and Cardi B is here rooting for him.

Are Cardi B and Rob Kardashian the next coupling to happen in the Kardashian-Jenner household? Perhaps not, but the “Bodak Yellow” singer left some encouraging words for the reality star on his weight loss journey.

Grammy nominee Cardi B gave Rob a boost of confidence when he commented on a side-by-side comparison showing a slimmer version of him. The rapper wrote, “Yaaaasss rob!!!!!!!” in the comment section of the photo.

Thirty-year-old Rob, who’s been very open about his weight issues on social media, recently admitted on Twitter that he misses his old self. Although he did not elaborate on what he meant, fans took it as a hint that the sock designer wants to get back to his old shape.

Family members and fans have since shown Rob a wave of support. A source told Hollywood Life that his sister, Khloe Kardashian, is making it her mission to help Rob get healthy again. The source added that before the baby arrives, Khloe’s biggest priority is getting his younger brother back on track.

So far in his weight loss journey, Rob Kardashian is said to have already lost 15 pounds, and Khloe is challenging him to lose 20 pounds more. In fact, changes in his figure were made evident when he appeared on Kylie Jenner’s touching video celebrating her pregnancy and the birth of her first child, Stormi Webster.

Rob’s healthier appearance caught everyone’s attention and fans didn’t waste time to congratulate him for making progress, Daily Mail reported.

Meanwhile, it’s not only Khloe that wants to help Rob out in the process as Kim Kardashian West also wants to pitch in. A separate source revealed that his sisters are very protective of him and “so invested” in his weight loss. Seeing how happy Cardi B made Rob with her simple gesture, Kim allegedly wants to do something nice for her in exchange.

While the usual thank you gift may include flowers and a sweet note, Kim is reportedly planning to go all out by trying to get her husband, Kanye West, to collaborate with Cardi B on a song.

“Anyone that is good to Rob is automatically in their good books.”

While some fans are interested to see something blossom out of Rob Kardashian and Cardi B’s interaction, it’s unlikely anything romantic will happen between them. She is currently engaged to 26-year-old rapper Offset.