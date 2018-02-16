Ride Height Requirements Released For Both Brand New Rides Coming In Toy Story Land

More information than just the opening date of Toy Story Land was released on Friday.

Friday was the day that so many had been waiting for as Disney finally announced the opening date of Toy Story Land and they knew more than just “summer 2018.” Yes, the new land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is going to officially open the gates to Andy’s backyard on June 30, but there was even more quietly revealed about the new section. Not only was an opening date revealed, but the ride height requirements for Walt Disney World’s newest rides were also unveiled.

Everyone thought the announcement would be coming soon, but Disney just sprung it on everyone on Friday morning without notice. This is absolutely great news as all guests now have something big to look forward to this summer with a new land and new rides.

Toy Story Mania is already in place and has been for years. Toy Story Land is going to have two brand new attractions going in and they are the Slinky Dog Dash and Alien Swirling Saucers. While Disney has dropped hints and videos and concept art regarding both of them, not everything has been given out yet.

Now, guests wondering what is to come and if their children will be able to ride the new attractions can figure that out with the release of the height requirements.

Here’s your first glimpse at the latest artwork for Alien Swirling Saucers, one of two family-friendly attractions coming to Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios! https://t.co/mnd7UmdQ5N pic.twitter.com/WoV2eYs7zT — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) February 7, 2018

On Friday, the Disney Parks Blog revealed that Toy Story Land will open on June 30, 2018, and the article detailed some other info that was already known. While it wasn’t said in the article, someone asked about the height requirements for both rides and post author Jennifer Fickley-Baker was more than happy to answer.

“Slinky Dog Dash will have a 38″ height requirement, Alien Swirling Saucers will have a 32″ height requirement.”

This is great information that will help guests who are planning on visiting Toy Story Land later this year. Of course, no one can do anything about how tall they are at any given point, but it will help families traveling with children and letting them know if the kids can get excited about the rides or not.

Height requirements for attractions at Walt Disney World are put in place for safety reasons and after careful testing and intense research.

Alien Swirling Saucers’ height requirement is right on par with that of Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree which is a very similar ride at Disney California Adventure. Slinky Dog Dash has the exact same height requirement as Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, another family roller coaster which is at Magic Kingdom.

These two attractions actually have two of the lower height requirements at Walt Disney World as most others are over 38 inches.

Magic Kingdom

Tomorrowland Indy Speedway – 52 inches to ride alone

Space Mountain – 44 inches

Splash Mountain – 40 inches

Big Thunder Mountain – 40 inches

Stitch’s Great Escape – 40 inches

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train – 38 inches

Goofy’s Barnstormer – 35 inches

Epcot

Mission: Space – 44 inches for Mars mission; 40 inches for Earth mission

Test Track – 40 inches

Soarin’ – 40 inches

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Rock ‘N’ Roller Coaster – 48 inches

Twilight Zone: Tower of Terror – 40 inches

Star Tours: The Adventures Continue – 40 inches

Slinky Dog Dash – 38 inches

Alien Swirling Saucers – 32 inches

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Primeval Whirl – 48 inches

Expedition Everest – 44 inches

Dinosaur – 40 inches

Kali River Rapids – 38 inches

Avatar Flight of Passage – 44 inches

Toy Story Land’s official opening date is still four and a half months away, but at least we now know it is June 30 and not just “summer 2018. This gives all Walt Disney World fans something to look forward to and an exact point they know it is coming. For those with smaller guests traveling in their party, the height requirements released for Slinky Dog Dash and Alien Swirling Saucers also let you know if they can ride Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ newest attractions right away or not.