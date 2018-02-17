‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers Feb 19-23: Steve Catches John In Action, ISA Head Takes Care Of Loose Ends

'DOOL' revealed why John had to poison his friend and when everything seems back in order, the ISA swoops in to take a hit.

Days of Our Lives spoilers tease more revelations this week as John (Drake Hogestyn) comes clean about her motives.

For the week of Feb. 19, spoilers tease Steve will catch John trying to inject something into his IV. Hogestyn explains that Billie brought the antidote for the poison he has been feeding Steven. John tried to sneak into Steve’s room to give him the cure.

John Gets Caught

When Steve catches him in the act, he has no excuses, and he has to tell them the truth. Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that John will owe up to his crimes. He will confess about his attempt to poison Steve in front of Kayla and Marlena. John will explain that everything has been a ploy by the ISA who wants to get rid of Steve because he ruined their perfect cover-up for Ava’s murder.

During the confrontation, Billie will arrive on the scene. She sustained a gunshot wound while trying to rescue John. In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Hogestyn reveals that Steve will forgive his friend for what happened and Billie will be on the mend. However, John will feel guilty about hurting the people around him, and he will make amends in any way he can.

Spoilers suggest that John will have a surprise prepared for Marlena, and there’s bound to be a sweet scene between the two.

Other Days of Our Lives Spoilers

Next week, Hope will have a big surprise for Rafe. It seems like romance is in the air for the two of them, but Rafe is still keeping a secret from her. When Friday rolls around, it appears like a surprise visitor will look for the couple.

Vivian will make her move, and it looks like she will have a proposal for Victor. Gabi will continue to worry about her situation. Claire will also be quite a blabbermouth, and she will tell Marlena a secret.

The ISA drama will continue to this week, as Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal Pamela Van Dam (Martha Hackett), the head of the organization, will visit Salem. She has an abduction plan for Tripp and Ciara.

During her visit, it seems like Tripp (Lucas Adams) will grate on her nerve, and she will have her gun out and pointed at him. Days of Our Lives spoilers tease it’s bound to be a deadly week.