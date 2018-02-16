Jennifer Aniston And Justin Theroux’s Recent Photos Suggest ‘Distance,’ Says Body Language Expert Judi James

Could Jennifer and Justin's recent vacation pictures hinted an impending divorce?

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have announced that they are separating. While the news may have shocked some of their fans, a body language expert is saying that their vacation pictures in Cabo from a few weeks ago could have held clues that the couple was about to break up. After examining the photos of Justin and Jennifer, she says that you can tell there was trouble in paradise.

“Jen seems to be smiling and socializing a lot here and trying to attract Justin’s attention and get him to join in what looks like a relaxed holiday with friends,” author and body language expert Judi James said in an interview with Metro.

She added that Justin “cuts a solitary figure” and seems to be maintaining his distance from Jennifer even though she is trying to communicate with him.

“With his cap and rather slumped posture though Justin cuts a much more solitary and reflective figure and although Jen is touching him, laughing and moving close he seems to keep his distance and even stand with his back to her.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, alleged insider sources have now said that it was clear Justin and Jennifer’s split was imminent. The main point of friction in the marriage was reportedly a disagreement over where they would live permanently. Their source says that Justin wanted to live in New York because his social circle is based there. He’s also able to enjoy some anonymity there as he isn’t as instantly recognizable as Aniston. The couple apparently tried to settle down in New York but the paparazzi intrusion made their lives unbearable.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux split after two years of marriage: https://t.co/18RTbM64Al pic.twitter.com/IfvTs2gNLX — MTV (@MTV) February 16, 2018

Jennifer, they say, preferred life in Los Angeles.

As CNN reports, on Thursday, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux put out a joint statement in which they told the world that they had separated late last year. In the statement, Aniston and Theroux say they had previously intended to keep the news of their separation private but they came clean about it to quell all the gossip and speculation around the future of their relationship.

Aniston and Theroux added that they plan to remain friends and that their decision to end their marriage was “mutual and lovingly made,” before stating that any other claims about their separation that don’t come directly from them are fiction.

The couple got married in 2015. This the former Friends actress second marriage. She was married to actor Brad Pitt for five years before he married Angelina Jolie.