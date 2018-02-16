‘Dancing With The Stars’: Maksim Chmerkovskiy Says He’s Ready For More Babies With Peta Murgatroyd

The ‘DWTS’ pro dancers are ready to expand their family.

Dancing With the Stars couple Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd have had a whirlwind year. The DWTS lovebirds welcomed their first child, Shai Aleksandr in January 2017 and they got married in a fairytale wedding at Oheka Castle on Long Island last July. The stars were so aligned for Maks and Peta’s big day that a rainbow even made a cameo at the wedding.

A few months later, the entire Chmerkovskiy clan moved to L.A. so Maks and Peta could compete on Dancing With the Stars‘ 25th season, and the couple soon hit the road for Confidential, their dance tour with Maks’ brother, Val Chmerkovskiy.

But if you think all of that sounds exhausting, Maksim Chmerkovskiy now says he’s ready to give baby Shai a sibling. In a new interview with Us Weekly, Maks talked about his first year of parenting baby Shai and he said, “I can’t wait for more.”

Of course, Maks Chmerkovskiy will have to get on the same page with his bride as to just how big their family will be. While Maks has been vocal about the fact that he wants a huge family, Peta is putting a cap on the kid count.

“He would have a baby every year if he could!” Peta Murgatroyd told Us Weekly. “That means I would be constantly fat. I think three is a good number.”

Peta also revealed she wants to put the brakes on the timing of the baby making a little bit.

“Maybe in a year it would be nice,” the Dancing With the Stars pro said. “They would still be close in age.”

Peta Murgatroyd added that she would love to have a baby girl next. The smitten mama said she’s partial to a girl mostly because she is not sure how she can share her heart with another son.

“I just love Shai so much, I don’t know how I would share that with another boy,” Peta revealed.

In addition to the Us interview, Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd recently sat down with Entertainment Tonight where they talked about plans to expand their clan.

“The whole process of having a child is a pretty big deal,” Maskim told ET. “But there’s nothing but love and an amazing sort of feelings. I can’t wait to have another one and hopefully be even better for it.”

Maks also joked that he could “have a million” kids, but Peta once again mentioned her cap, saying: “Three maximum.”

Maksim Chmerkovskiy previously told E! News that he would love to have a big family with Peta Murgatroyd. Shortly after baby Shai was born last year, Maks said he was ready “to have as many kids as Peta decides to pop out.”

Chmerkovskiy also didn’t rule out adoption, adding, “I think we’re going to have as many kids as we can ourselves and just adopt a couple of kids. I just want a big family.”

When Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd do decide to have another baby, Dancing with the Stars fans will probably be among the first to know. Peta shared all of her pregnancy milestones on her social media pages, so fans were along for her entire pregnancy ride with Shai. Peta also recently launched her All Things Fam and Glam site, which would be a perfect place to post the details of the couple’s next baby story.