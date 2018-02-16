Nikolas Cruz Had Hispanic Nationality, Pride Issues, Didn’t Like To Speak Spanish, Said Teacher Alicia Blonde

Nikolas Cruz's teacher said he is Hispanic with "pride" issues and "didn't feel comfortable in his own skin, in his culture."

On social media, plenty of controversy surrounds possible motivations of alleged school shooter Nikolas Cruz, especially as photos of Cruz wearing a MAGA hat on Instagram have emerged, as reported by the Inquisitr. Twitter reports varying searches by users trying to determine the nationality of Nikolas and whether or not any white nationalist or anti-Semitic or Jewish beliefs played a role in his crimes. However, teacher Alicia Blonde – who has taught at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School for 18 years and taught Nikolas as one of her students – appeared on MSNBC to shed some light on Cruz’s background and ethnicity.

As seen in the above video, Blonde spoke about her experiences with Nikolas, as did student Isabella Gomez. A Spanish teacher at the school, Alicia noted that Nikolas had Hispanic “pride” issues, and did not like to speak Spanish too often, as reported by Real Clear Politics.

Blonde explained that Cruz’s issue with his Hispanic background meant he “didn’t feel comfortable in his own skin, in his culture.” Alicia didn’t elaborate whether or not Nikolas’ Hispanic background was that of his adoptive parents or his own, but she did hint at discord with Nikolas identifying as Hispanic.

“I remember him being a very quiet student. He has a Hispanic background. I remember that he didn’t really like to speak Spanish too much. I think there was some pride issue there. He didn’t feel comfortable in his own skin, in his own culture.”

Blonde noted that she tried to break through the emotional shell surrounding Cruz by asking him questions. She called Nikolas a very quiet student.

Alicia went on to call for action surrounding such violent episodes, reports Fox News.

Blonde spoke of the children she taught who were gunned down by Nikolas, speaking via Shepard Smith Reporting about two students that were included in the 17 people killed on Wednesday, February 14. Joaquin Oliver and Alex Schachter were the names of those students. Alicia made a promise to fight to change the laws, even as “people cloak themselves in the Second Amendment – the right to bear arms.”

Alicia explained that massive school shooting were not what “our Founding Fathers” had in mind upon crafting those words.

Meanwhile, Gomez spoke about her interactions with Cruz, calling him a strange young man who argued with her when they bumped into one another at school. She talked about Nikolas’ odd manner of dress, weird way of walking and other quirks.