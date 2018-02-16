‘Vanderpump Rules’ Mystery Man: Stassi Schroeder’s New Boyfriend’s Identity Finally Revealed!

After dropping hints that she has found a new love, Stassi Schroeder finally named her man.

Vanderpump Rules‘ Stassi Schroeder recently opened up about her love life on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. The frank reality star revealed that she is currently in a relationship but did not divulge who her special guy is.

“I am in a relationship right now, yeah. I’m bashful right now!” Schroeder said.

Stassi further shared that she got to know her mystery man through Katie Maloney and Kristin Doute. Her co-stars introduced her to the guy in August last year, E! Online reported.

Apparently, she met him not long after breaking up with Patrick Meagher in August 2017. When Andy Cohen inquired if her new boyfriend also works in SUR, she stopped short and exclaimed, “No! Oh, my God.”

Although the former waitress at Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR restaurant was able to share a bit about her new love, she appeared to be more comfortable with talking about her past relationship than her mystery man. Viewers of Vanderpump Rules already know that Stassi Schroeder broke up with Patrick and she seems to have more things to say about this than her current love. Most likely, this is because she wants her new love to be private.

Vanderpump Rules' Stassi Schroeder has a boyfriend, but she prefers to be extremely coy about him. https://t.co/HhQB7nhpfR — E! News (@enews) February 13, 2018

In any case, while she hinted that she has found someone new after breaking up with Patrick, Stassi did not say who he is. Instead, she described him as a very wonderful person that whoever he decides to date, is really a lucky woman.

Now, not long after Stassi mentioned that she is in love again, US Weekly reported that the mystery man has been identified already. The Vanderpump Rules star is currently dating Beau Clark.

According to the magazine, Stassi was game when they ask about the new man in her life. Eventually, the 29-year-old TV star revealed her boyfriend’s name by saying, “Yes, I have a new Beau.”

A few months ago, Stassi Schroeder said that she was looking for someone who could show her a good time. She wants someone who is funny, ready to commit and can get along with her.

With Beau Clark by her side now, it appears she finally found the right man for her. Meanwhile, Vanderpump Rules airs every Monday on Bravo TV.