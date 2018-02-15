‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Dollar Bill Hospitalized In Critical Condition – What Took Him Down?

Behind the scenes photos from 'B&B' show Spencer health crisis coming soon, but will it redeem him for all he's done?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) spends time in bed wearing something revealing, but this is not a good thing. The Spencer patriarch isn’t getting any sexy action, though. Instead, it seems either stress, illness or trauma take him down and it could be any of the three given his recent errors. Bill will soon be in the hospital, the revealing outfit is a back-tied gown, and the only woman he’s spending time with is a nurse in scrubs. What happened to Bill and will anyone care?

Leaked Photo Shows Bill In Hospital

B&B spoilers from a set photo leaked on Facebook and show that Bill is in the hospital and there’s no indication of how serious it is. He’s shown lying in a hospital bed chatting with nurses, and there’s no oxygen mask or intubation tube, so he’s conscious rather than being in a coma. Interestingly, other recent photos from the soap magazines show Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) at a shooting range with her aunt Shirley Spectra (Patrika Darbo). Bold spoilers from She Knows Soaps promise Sally confronts Bill next week.

She demands that he keep his promises and some soap fans wonder whether Sally will rage out and shoot Bill if he doesn’t do right. Rumors that Courtney Hope has left the show and pics of her at a shooting range lend some credence to this theory. Given Bill’s behavior in recent months burning down her building and then blowing it up and almost killing her, it would be understandable if Sally snapped.

In disbelief that he could betray his own son, Brooke confronts and berates Bill for his detestable behavior. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/q14GPvH0e0 #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/IlJpkKpFBq — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 26, 2018

Bill Suffering Same Disease As His Father?

Another option for why Bill might be in the hospital is tied to the fate of his father, Bill Spencer, Sr. (Jim Storm). Longtime watchers will remember that Bill Sr. died in 2009 of a terminal illness. The illness was never specified, but his departure led to Bill Jr. coming to town and picking up where his father left off taking revenge on the Forresters. It could be that Bold resurrected that almost-decade old storyline to give Bill a health scare and churn some sympathy for the tycoon.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Bill needs redemption and making him sick might help his family get past his sins. Alternately, Bill discovering that he has a genetic illness could prompt him to reveal that he altered the paternity test on Steffy’s baby to try and help her marriage to Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). Bill showing up randomly at the doctor’s office and his surprise at running into Steffy have many fans thinking he was there to tinker with the test.

Stress Gets To Bill?

If it’s not an illness or red-headed designer shooting him, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease it might be stress that fells Bill. B&B spoilers from Soap Central reveal that “things will go from bad to worse for Bill” and winding up in a hospital bed is certainly worse. It would be no surprise if Bill suffered a heart episode or something similar given all the insanity of the past few months and how his life has gone from treasure to trash.

Bill lost Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and then she married his enemy Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). Bill lost Liam because he slept with Steffy, and also lost Steffy who was his only support aside from Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears). His skyscraper never got built, and he almost blew up Liam and could still be arrested for arson. It’s been a rough few months even though all of this is no one’s fault but Bill’s.

What do you think? What pushes Bill into a hospital bed and will anyone send a balloon bouquet or stop by to check on him? Catch up on the latest Bold scoop coming the week of February 19-23, why Liam won’t take Steffy back, and the upcoming reveal of Steffy and Liam’s baby gender. Watch CBS every day for new B&B episodes and check back often for more The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers and news.