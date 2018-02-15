Amy Schumer Marries Boyfriend Chris Fischer One Day After Making Their Relationship Instagram Official

Surprise! Amy Schumer is married!

Amy Schumer is officially off the market after marrying chef Chris Fischer on Tuesday. The wedding came as quite a surprise to fans, as the couple only confirmed their relationship to the public on Monday.

According to People, the couple was first spotted together in November of last year at a restaurant in NYC. Shortly after they were seen out, many speculated romance was brewing. They also attended a taping of Saturday Night Live together in January.

Most recently, Amy and Chris joined dozens of other celebrities at Ellen Degeneres’s epic birthday bash on Sunday. Amy posted a photo to her Instagram page of she and Chris kissing and thanked Ellen for having them. This was the first time Amy or Chris confirmed their relationship.

The very next day, the duo was married! People also reported the super low-key ceremony contained many high-profile guests. Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lawrence, Jake Gyllenhaal, Larry David, and David Spade were just some of the A-listers who were lucky enough to attend the secret ceremony. The Malibu wedding was rather small, with around 80 guests.

Fans of Amy are shocked, and are filling the comment on her Instagram photo with Chris with “Congratulations.” For now, Amy nor Chris has commented on their wedding.

Amy is known for breaking into the film business after a very successful stand-up career. Her new husband is not as well known but has had an extremely successful career as a renowned chef. One of the chef’s restaurants in Martha’s Vineyard is said to be a favorite spot of Barack and Michelle Obama.

Chris also won the coveted James Beard award for his cookbook The Beetlebung Farm Cookbook: A Year of Cooking on Martha’s Vineyard and worked as sous chef in one of Mario Batali’s restaurants when he was younger.

You already know and love Amy Schumer, and now it's time to get to know her husband Chris Fischer. https://t.co/rAU0Td7nvq pic.twitter.com/1N0tblHc6F — E! News (@enews) February 15, 2018

According to Us Weekly, Chris’s sister is Amy’s assistant, but outlets like Fox News are reporting the couple was set up by Amy’s good friend Jake Gyllenhaal.

Amy has previously been romantically linked to furniture designer Ben Hanisch, comedian Anthony Jeselnik, and wrestler Nick Nemeth.

Amy can be seen in the upcoming comedy, I Feel Pretty, alongside Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Busy Phillips, and Naomi Campbell. The film hits theaters on June 19.

Congratulations to Amy and David!