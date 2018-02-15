‘Roseanne’ Revival Spoilers: Mark’s Death Will Be Addressed Multiple Times

'Roseanne' fans will get the answers to all their questions about Mark's death in the revival.

The Roseanne revival is set to premiere next month on ABC, and fans of the original series are eagerly awaiting the return of the Conner family. However, there will be one member of the family who will be noticeably absent from the new episodes, and the show plans to address the absence in the revival.

According to Feb. 14 report by Pop Sugar, actor Glenn Quinn, who played Becky Conner’s husband, Mark Healey, on the original series, died not long after the show ended its run. However, Roseanne won’t be recasting the character for the revival. Instead, they will honor Quinn’s legacy on the show. Mark Healey will also be revealed to have passed away, and the series plans to touch on the sad topic on more than one occasion during the 9-episode run.

“We all missed Glenn so much, because he was just a great part of the show, and it’s not something we wanted to just gloss over,” Roseanne Barr revealed.

Roseanne fans will hear mention of Mark Healey in the show’s premiere episode, and then again throughout the course of the season. The cast and crew felt like they paid tribute to Mark and Glenn Quinn in the revival by doing so, and Darlene and David’s youngest child will also be named after the late character. While fans are interested to see how the storyline plays out, the cause of Mark’s death has yet to be revealed. Some fans have speculated that he may have died in the Army, or possibly even in a motorcycle crash.

Not much has changed except the flannel. #Roseanne returns March 27! pic.twitter.com/54CfN8Vgsv — Roseanne on ABC (@RoseanneOnABC) January 9, 2018

Sadly, this means a bit of a depressing storyline for Mark’s widow, Becky Conner (Lecy Goranson). As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Becky will be single, living alone, struggling for money, and working as a waitress at a Mexican restaurant. During the Roseanne revival, Becky will be approached to become a surrogate mother for a woman named Andrea. Andrea will be played by actress Sarah Chalke, who replaced Lecy Goranson as Becky in the original series. Becky and Andrea will likely form a tight bond throughout the pregnancy, but the experience could cause Becky to miss Mark even more.

Roseanne fans can watch how everything plays out for Becky and the rest of the Conner family when the revival begins airing on ABC in March.