New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ LEGO Toy Sets Reveals Plot Details And Possible Ending Spoiler

Each of the six LEGO playsets takes place on a specific location with specific characters, with the most interesting one showing how Thanos is defeated.

LEGO has just recently unveiled its latest official tie-in playsets for the highly anticipated MCU climax movie, Avengers: Infinity War. Similar to previous LEGO tie-in playsets for past Marvel movies, each of the playsets accurately depicts a specific scene within a particular movie. This means that the newly unveiled Avengers: Infinity War playsets basically offer fans a glimpse of the upcoming movie’s plot. Interestingly, one of the playsets, called “Thanos Ultimate Battle,” likely contains a possible ending spoiler that reveals who ultimately defeats him and who will obtain his Infinity Gauntlet.

It goes without saying that there will be possible spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War moving forward. Spoiler Warning.

As reported by Geek Tyrant, there are a total of six brand new LEGO playsets that will be released. The first playset, called “Sanctum Sanctorum Showdown,” featured Doctor Strange, Spider-man, and Iron Man fighting against Corvus Glaive and Cull Obsidian inside the Sanctum Sanctorum. Spider-man is featured wearing his new Iron-Spider suit, which apparently is capable of brandishing four extra arms. Next is “Outrider Dropship Attack,” which features Captain America and Black Widow fighting against four-armed aliens landing in a dropship.

The third set is called “Corvus Glaive Thrasher Attack.” The name likely implies to Corvus Glaive’s spinning-saw weapon included in the playset. The particular scene, which was featured in the recently released trailer, is probably where Vision will have the Mind Stone ripped out of his forehead. The set includes Vision, Corvus Glaive, his wife Proxima Midnight, Black Panther, and his sister Shuri.

The fourth set is called “Thor’s Weapon Quest,” which hints that Thor and a few members of the Guardians of the Galaxy will be embarking on a separate mission possibly building a new weapon that is powered by an infinity stone. The set includes Thor, Groot, and Rocket Raccoon.

The fifth set, called “The Hulkbuster Smash-Up,” reveals a big plot detail that most fans probably didn’t expect. The set itself includes a huge Hulkbuster armor, but strangely no Tony Stark LEGO figure. Based on this particular Avengers: Infinity War LEGO playset, fans will apparently be seeing Bruce Banner smashing enemies in Tony Stark’s Hulkbuster armor, which is also confirmed within the playset’s box art. The set includes the Hulkbuster armor, Bruce Banner, and Proxima Midnight.

The sixth and final set, called “Thanos Ultimate Battle,” will arguably contain the biggest spoiler of them all as it does hint at the person that defeats Thanos and who will be wielding his Infinity Gauntlet after his defeat. Aside from box art revealing who defeats the Mad Titan, the set’s accompanying literature also specifically mentions that Iron Man will be the one to bring Thanos Down. The set includes Thanos, Iron Man, Star-Lord, and Gamora.

The choice to have Star-Lord in the particular set is no accident of course. Peter Quill is the only being in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe that has been able to hold an Infinity Stone with his bare hands. Other characters, such as Vision and Loki, have been able to wield the stones, but only as part of a weapon or inside a vessel. Star-Lord is half god after all, which means that fans will likely be seeing him taking off the Infinity Gauntlet from Thanos’ hands after Tony Stark defeats him. Seeing as that all of these claims are merely based on the recently unveiled playsets, some of the scenes may or may not be featured in the upcoming movie. Therefore, any plot details revealed by the playsets should be taken with a grain of salt.