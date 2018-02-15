‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Star Erika Girardi Sets The Record Straight On Beach House Drama

The singer didn’t want to ruin her friends’ fun during a beach trip, but returned to the house to find a pretty mess.

Erika Girardi is explaining her side of the beach house brouhaha that has Bravo fans talking. On the most recent episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Erika found out her RHOBH co-stars took issue with the fact that she stayed at a hotel instead of camping out with them at Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave’s beach house during a quick on-camera getaway. Hostess Teddi later said she thought Erika’s behavior was “weird” because it had seemed that she was going to stay at her house. Girardi snapped back that she thought it was weird that Teddi cared.

Now, Erika Girardi explains exactly what went down when she decided to book a hotel instead of sleep over with her RHOBH co-stars while she dealt with an especially grueling period. On her Bravo blog, Erika revealed that she had all intentions of staying at Teddi’s Dana Point beach house overnight despite the fact that she was not feeling well and that her husband, Tom Girardi, was recovering from surgery. But after an exhausting day of filming the Bravo reality show, Erika decided to change plans so as to not ruin the other Housewives’ fun—or Teddi’s bed sheets.

“We filmed all day,” Erika wrote.

“Cameras went down at midnight, I was beyond exhausted and knowing the girls wanted to drink and have a good time, I decided to get a room at the nearest hotel so I could clean up and rest without worrying about messing up anything at Teddi’s. Sue me for being considerate…”

Girardi went on say she didn’t appreciate returning to the beach house in the morning to find herself being judged and called “weird” and “sneaky” after Dorit Kemsley filled her in on the previous night’s gossip.

“Forget who the messenger was, the fact is the women were talking sh– about me, and I found out. That doesn’t diminish what they said about me or how they really feel about me. Very revealing,” Erika wrote.

Nicole Weingart / Bravo

Many Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans were sympathetic to Erika Girardi’s plight. In the previous episode of the Bravo reality show, Erika confided to Dorit about her horrendous period. Dorit said she felt Erika’s pain—literally. After Girardi switched gears during the beach trip and decided to stay at a hotel, her co-stars questioned the move, with queen bee Lisa Vanderpump saying she didn’t quite understand why Erika needed to check into a hotel over period cramps.

Teddi Jo Mellencamp also weighed in on “period gate,” saying she stands by her assessment that the “disappearance of Erika Jayne” was “weird.”

“I completely empathize with Erika as I’m sure women everywhere watching do,” Teddi wrote on her Bravo blog. “I can see why she’d prefer to not stay up until 2:00 a.m. getting tipsy and humping my picnic table.”

Teddi went on to say her issue was not that Erika didn’t want to sleep over, but more that she “pretended” that she was going to and then slipped away after the Bravo camera crew left.

“It’s not like Erika came to us at the end of the night to say she wasn’t feeling well and thought she’d feel better sleeping in a hotel. No,” Teddi wrote. “She asked me to call in a pass for her assistant who then arrived at my security gate. Erika then left so abruptly—and without explanation—that it was clear she had planned to stay at the hotel all along.”

But Erika Girardi stands by her version of the events, making it clear that the only thing she was “pretending” was that she was having any sort of fun that day.

“Oh and the ONLY thing I was ‘pretending’ was trying to get through the day with a smile when I would of rather been at home in my own bed doubled over in pain,” Erika wrote.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Monday nights on Bravo.