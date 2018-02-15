Jennifer Garner Gets Cozy With Mystery Man Amid Ben Affleck Divorce, According To ‘Radar Online’

Jennifer Garner was seen with her arm around an unidentified man despite saying that she is not interested in dating.

Jennifer Garner may have already moved on from Ben Affleck as she was recently spotted getting cozy with a mystery man. Several publications shared photos of the 45-year-old actress walking arm-in-arm with her handsome date. According to Radar Online, the brunette beauty looked smitten as she wrapped her arm around the unidentified hunk. The two was reportedly busy chatting and sipping their coffee that they didn’t notice that they were being photographed.

Fans were thrilled to see Garner with another guy again since some think that she deserves to be happy again after her estranged husband Affleck confirmed his relationship with Lindsay Shookus. According to Metro, Jennifer was running errands at that time when she bumped into the mystery guy which could mean that it was not a planned date. He could probably be just a good friend whom she hasn’t seen for quite some time.

During a press conference later last year, Jennifer Garner talked about her divorce from Ben Affleck. According to Us Weekly, she claimed that she didn’t choose being single and having this kind of life for her and her kids. However, the failed marriage is something that she and her estranged husband are working through for the sake of their three children Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9 and Samuel, 5.

Regarding finding a new boyfriend, Jennifer revealed that she has not been out on a date and is also not interested in dating. She admitted that some of her friends have been trying to set her up, but she always declines their offer. Event though the former Alias star has already made it clear that she is not into dating, she still gets romantically linked to other men.

A few months ago, there were reports that Jennifer Garner and Josh Duhamel have been in a secret relationship. According to Hollywood Life, the two allegedly fell in love on the set of Love, Simon where they play the parents of the lead character. Both are currently single after going through a divorce with their long-time partners Ben and Fergie.

A source told OK! that Garner has started to open up emotionally after spending more time with Duhamel. She is allegedly excited about where their relationship would lead them. According to an insider, some people believe that Fergie is too wild for Josh since he is more of a homebody and prefers a simple life. He is reportedly a perfect match for Jennifer who is family-oriented and sweet.

While some fans were thrilled about the alleged Jennifer Garner and Josh Duhamel romance, the actor was quick to shoot down the dating rumors. While out in Beverly Hills, The Blast caught up with the screen heartthrob to clear out the reports that he is hooking up with Jen. He answered back with a straight “no” and claimed that he didn’t know where the rumors came from.