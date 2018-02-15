‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Chelsea Reveals Christian Paternity Truth – Everything Explodes!

Next week on ‘Y&R’ Chelsea does the unthinkable and threatens Nick with the ugly truth.

The latest Young and the Restless spoilers from this week’s CBS Soaps in Depth reveal that Chelsea plays the ace she’s been keeping up her sleeve when Phyllis Abbott (Gina Tognoni) corners her. So far, this exit plot for Adam Newman’s (Justin Hartley) widow seems out of left field and inconsistent. Things take an even stranger turn next week when Chelsea spills the secret she’s been most desperate to keep hidden. Here’s why.

Phyllis Has The Dirt To Take Chelsea Down

Phyllis went to JT Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill) looking for confirmation of Chelsea’s duplicity. She asked JT to find out if the cash that Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) gave to Lauren Baldwin (Tracey E. Bregman) is the same cash Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) found hidden in the bathroom. JT confirms to Phyllis that the serial numbers match thanks to inside info from Paul Williams (Doug Davidson). Once JT tells Phyllis, she’s jubilant and is ready to blab to Nick so he’ll dump Chelsea.

Next week, Y&R spoilers from She Knows Soaps indicate that Phyllis corners Chelsea and tells her that she’s got the goods on her. Phyllis is triumphant and expects Chelsea to beg and grovel, but then Chelsea turns the tables and threatens Phyllis in a stunning manner. It’s not Phyllis personally whom Chelsea threatens, but Nick. Chelsea tells Phyllis that if she doesn’t back off and leave her alone, she’ll crush Nick’s happiness and ruin his life by revealing this secret.

Phyllis’ sleuthing leads to an explosive confrontation today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/IIgYEF0PGF — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) February 6, 2018

Chelsea Spills Paternity Dirt

Young and the Restless spoilers teased for weeks that this well-kept secret would come out during sweeps, but no one expected that Chelsea would be the one to spill the beans. Chelsea tells Phyllis that Nick isn’t Christian’s biological father and says the boy is Adam’s son. At first, Phyllis doesn’t believe it, but Chelsea lays out the whole truth including that it was Sage Newman (Kelly Sullivan) that told them the truth and Adam decided they would keep the secret from Nick to avoid further heartbreak.

Once Chelsea tells the whole tale, Phyllis goes from skeptical to certain that Chelsea is telling the truth. Chelsea tells Phyllis that if she tells Nick what she did, she’ll let him know about Christian and his life will be ruined. Phyllis is stunned that Chelsea would go that far but realizes the former con woman might do what she says. Phyllis must back down so that Chelsea doesn’t run to Nick with the horrifying news that Christian isn’t his boy.

MAJOR drama ahead for Chelsea and Nick. Get the scoop from @soapsindepthcbs! #YR pic.twitter.com/fuU9iELCX6 — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) February 2, 2018

Phyllis Needs A New Plan

Y&R spoilers tease that if Victor finds out Chelsea told the secret, he’ll be furious. Plus, now that Chelsea has told one person, the news begins to spread in Genoa City, and it’ll be a miracle if Nick doesn’t find out soon. Phyllis goes to Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) and tells her the baby secret. Sharon is really stunned since Christian’s life got off to such a strange start because Sharon thought she was his mom when she was not. Now it turns out Nick thinks he’s Christian’s dad, and he’s not. What a mess.

Sharon tells Phyllis that Chelsea proposed and she and Nick are planning to elope soon, so if they’re going to stop Chelsea, they must hurry and find a solution. They can’t take on Chelsea directly because she’ll tell the baby secret, so they need help. Young and the Restless spoilers from Soap Central reveal that Phyllis calls on her old pal Kevin Fisher (Greg Rikaart) to help and he shows up on Tuesday, February 20. Perhaps Kevin can hack the paternity test records to make it look like Nick is the dad instead of Adam.

Chelsea’s Exit Nears

This twisted plot makes co-schemers of Nick’s ex-wives Sharon and Phyllis who ordinarily don’t like each other. However, taking down Chelsea, a common enemy, pulls them together. It won’t be too much longer before Chelsea leaves Genoa City for good. The big question is whether Nick will find out the terrible truth about Christian or if he’ll get to live in blissful ignorance without knowing that he’s raising Sage and Adam’s son.

Catch up on Y&R scoop for the week of February 19-23, and find out why JT has been raging so much, as well as all about the recast of Kyle Abbott.