The two stars were involved in a car collision that left one person dead and two people injured.

PGA Tour professional William “Bill” Haas was injured in a horrific car crash that indirectly involved Luke Wilson, the brother of Owen Wilson, a Los Angeles police spokesman has said.

According to the authorities, the collision involved a Ferrari and a BMW in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood in Los Angeles at 6:31 p.m. on Tuesday evening. The woman driving the BMW was taken to hospital in a serious condition, along with Haas, who sustained a number of injuries as the passenger of the Ferrari. The Ferrari’s driver was tragically pronounced dead at the scene, fire officials told KTLA.

LAPD Detective Jeff Fischer told the television station that the 35-year-old golfer was “doing okay” while Haas’ father, Jay, shared an update on his son’s condition. He told Golf Channel reporter Todd Lewis that the sportsman is currently in pain with swelling in his leg but is expected to make a full recovery, as he miraculously did not suffer any broken bones.

“Bill is very fortunate,” Jay admitted.

In a separate statement on Wednesday, the PGA Tour and Haas’ Players Group Management announced his withdrawal from the forthcoming Genesis Open tournament at the Riviera Country Club, saying that he would instead return home to South Carolina to recover from the accident.

“While Bill escaped serious injuries and has been released from the hospital, he is understandably shaken up and – more importantly – his deepest condolences go out to the host family during this tragic and difficult time.”

Darren Carroll / Getty Images

“Bill will withdraw from the Genesis Open and plans to head home to Greenville to recover. He appreciates the support of friends, family and the golf world as a whole, and he has asked for privacy as he processes what has happened,” they said.

Aside from the two vehicles directly involved in the incident, Wilson had his Toyota FJ SUV sideswiped by the Ferarri moments before the crash occurred. However, the Legally Blonde actor did not sustain any serious injuries.

“I can confirm Luke Wilson was driving the vehicle, the Toyota FJ that was travelling northbound. His vehicle just basically got clipped by the Ferrari,” Fischer revealed.

Video footage and images from the wreckage show the BMW rolled on its side with substantial front-end damage and the Ferrari, with heavily crumpled bodywork, crashed in front of a tree in the neighborhood.

Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department told the Palisades Post that he believed the driver of the Ferrari, said to be 71-year-old Mark Gibello, collided into “several vehicles.”

“I believe the cause [of the Ferrari driver’s death] was a high rate of speed and the individual lost control, colliding into several vehicles.”

An unidentified 50-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man reportedly required emergency treatment as a result of the deadly rollover crash, which is currently under investigation, according to E! News.