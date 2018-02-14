‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Week Of Feb 19: Sally Threatens Bill — Liam Pushes Back

Next week on 'B&B' an arrest looms, rebound romance blossoms, and a blind item teases Spectra surrender.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of Monday, February 19, through Friday, February 23, reveal that drama carries over from the week of February 12-16 and we’ll see forgiveness between two rivals but anger sparking between others. There’s a chance for new romance, an angry demand, and a startling blind item that might mean a radical shift in storylines at the CBS soap.

Liam And Steffy Baby Gender Reveal

B&B spoilers for Monday, February 19 reveal that Robin Givens continues her guest arc as Dr. Phillips. On Friday and spilling over into Monday’s episode, the baby doc tells Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), the gender of their baby. All signs point to them having a boy as Scott’s son, Ford Clifton, is back for another appearance as Steffy and Liam’s adorable future child.

After Steffy and Liam find out their baby gender, they share the news with family members who are happy to celebrate their big news, but Bold spoilers indicate Liam isn’t ready to reconcile with Steffy. One warm moment can’t make Liam forget Steffy rolling around in bed with his dad Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). The baby is a blessing, but not a marriage-fixer, so the divorce is still coming.

Thorne Pursues Katie

On this Friday’s B&B, spoilers say that Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) gets a look at Katie Logan’s (Heather Tom) phone and realizes that her secret ex-lover is Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks). Thorne understands instantly why Katie and her “no strings attached” pal were keeping things secret and he plans to leverage this information to his advantage.

Spoilers reveal that Thorne lets Katie know they can be together without having to hide their relationship and says he cares about her and wants to give them a shot. Katie told Thorne she wasn’t ready to try something new, but it looks like he will convince her to go out on a date. Meanwhile, Wyatt regrets breaking things off with Katie but will Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) offer sympathy or cheer the split instead?

Wyatt wishes he could take back something he said to Katie on today's @BandB_CBS but is it already too late? —> https://t.co/Bco3rJP6NY @boldinsider pic.twitter.com/i9zFUqh0MV — cbs soapsindepth (@soapsindepthcbs) February 9, 2018

Ridge Makes Amends – Hope Makes Plans

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Soap Central indicate that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is so happy to be married to Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) that he wants to bury the hatchet with his little brother Thorne. Ridge took the first step when he asked Thorne to be his best man, and he goes one step further the week of February 19 when he gives Thorne a family treasure.

The gesture from Ridge, plus Thorne moving forward with Katie does a lot to end the sibling rivalry between the brothers. Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) makes plans next week for a business venture to keep her busy. There are B&B rumors floating on social media that she’ll restart her Hope for the Future fashion line.

Bill’s Arrest Coming Soon

Next week on Bold, Wyatt has troubling news for his dad Bill, and it’s about business. It probably ties back to the property he cleared for his skyscraper, but also the Spectras. Bill promised to get Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) settled into a new space, but his trouble with Steffy distracted him. Bold and Beautiful spoilers from She Knows Soaps say that Sally confronts Bill.

Sally demands he do right by her and is angry that he’s not keeping promises. Casting news reveals that Dan Martin is back as LAPD Lt. Baker and that seems to confirm Bill’s coming arrest. It’s likely Ridge’s accusation that he used shady means to get Steffy into his bed that brings the cops but, then again, maybe it’s Sally that files a criminal arson complaint, but that seems like a long shot.

Hi-de-ho, stud.???????? A post shared by Courtney Hope (@thecourtneyhope) on Feb 11, 2018 at 6:51pm PST

Blind Item Reveals Spectra Departure

The Inquisitr reported this week that Courtney Hope is off contract and working on new projects including a WWII movie, and a blind item from Soap Opera Digest indicates that a “once popular family” that’s been MIA lately is about to disappear from the show. Given the leak about Courtney Hope’s contract ending, it sure seems like Spectra Fashions is disbanding or relocating soon.

Catch up on Bold scoop including Liam staying firm on his split from Steffy, the reveal that Ashleigh Brewer is still working at the soap, and other action for the rest of this week. Watch CBS daytime for new B&B episodes and check back here often for the latest The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers, news, and updates.