Miley Cyrus Throws A Little Shade At Adam Levine & Blake Shelton After Leaving ‘The Voice’

Miley Cyrus appears to be throwing a little shade in her former The Voice coach’s Blake Shelton and Adam Levine’s directions. Ahead of the Season 14 premiere of the show on February 26, Miley, who is not a coach on the upcoming season, poked a little fun at her former co-stars by commenting on two of The Voice’s new uploads on Instagram.

Cyrus took a playful jab at both Adam and Blake on the social media site, as Instagram account as Comments By Celebs captured screen shots of the pretty sarcastic comments the “We Can’t Stop” singer left on a new photos of the long-time coaches uploaded by the NBC show.

Cyrus first took aim at Levine in the comments of a new promo shot uploaded on February 13 alongside the caption “You know you missed him. #TheVoice.”

Miley then chimed in with a little playful shade in the comments section, as she joked in response, “But didn’t miss the stache,” referring to the moustache the Maroon 5 frontman was rocking in the new snap for Season 14.

Cyrus then turned her attention to Shelton, commenting on a photo uploaded by The Voice of the country star last week which showed him sitting in a rocking chair on a front porch.

Miley left another response on the social media site, writing in the comments section of the Blake photo, “Ew lol.”

Fans then left their own comments on the photos after seeing Cyrus poke a little fun at her former co-stars, addressing her remarks towards the twosome.

While one Instagram user joked that Miley was the “queen of writing comments,” another asked the singer after seeing her poke fun at Blake, “r u mad at Blake?”

Though Cyrus hasn’t yet responded to the fan asking if there could be some bad blood between herself and her former The Voice co-stars, it looks like the star’s shade was actually all in good fun.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Cyrus, Levine, and Shelton have poked fun at each other numerous times in the past – both in front of and behind the camera – but have also made no secret of the fact that they’re actually pretty close friends.

Before she joined The Voice for the first time in 2016, Blake even admitted that he thinks she’s an “incredible singer.”

“I can’t imagine us ever having a problem,” Shelton then continued of his relationship with Cyrus. “We completely understand each other, and just because she lives her life one way and I live my life one way doesn’t mean we’re not friends.”

As for Miley, she confirmed last year that she would be leaving The Voice after coaching on seasons 11 and 13.

She made the announcement during an interview with Howard Stern on his radio show back in October, where she said that she’s “done” with the NBC series for now, but could potentially return in the future.

“This is not my last season maybe forever, but this season I don’t have any more seasons lined up,” Miley said at the time.

The Voice Season 14 will debut with a two-hour premiere on NBC on February 26. While Miley Cyrus isn’t on the coaching panel this season, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine will instead be joined by returning coach Alicia Keys and newbie Kelly Clarkson – and it sounds like there’s plenty of drama ahead.