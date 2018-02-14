Jocelyn Wildenstein, who has been known in the past as “Catwoman” and has spoken about surgery, is now saying that she has not had plastic surgery to achieve her cat-like appearance. Wildenstein, 77, and her fiance, Lloyd Klein, 50, have given their first interview in years to say thatWildenstein’s appearance is just attributed to her Swiss heritage and that she has always had an exotic, Brigitte Bardot appearance. Wildenstein’s current claims are refuting things that she has said over the years about wanting to literally look like a cat.

In A New Interview, Jocelyn Wildenstein And Her Fiance Say She Has Not Had Plastic Surgery

Wildenstein and Klein have had a roller coaster of a year that involved both of them being arrested for domestic violence after two separate skirmishes in her apartment. One of these events sent Klein to the hospital and Wildenstein to jail overnight.

Friends of Lloyd Klein claimed that Jocelyn Wildenstein was toxic to the designer who was recovering from cancer.

“The reality is that Lloyd has been carrying this woman for some time now. She faces financial ruin and wants to destroy everything in her wake — including Lloyd.”

They added that it was Klein who had taken the beating in the fight with Wildenstein in her condo.

“Lloyd has been a shell of himself since last Wednesday’s assault. He was in quite a bit of pain; he hadn’t slept for three days. He’s still recovering from the lymphoma and is really frail.”

Wildenstein’s Fiance Says He Hates The ‘Catwoman’ Moniker

Lloyd Klein told Daily Mail that Jocelyn Wildenstein has always looked the same, and he doesn’t understand the whole “Catwoman” claim.

“And I don’t understand the whole press and the Catwoman thing because Jocelyn always looked like that. She never really did anything to change her face. I have pictures from 16 years old where she looks exactly the same as today.”

Jocelyn Wildenstein was asked if she has ever had plastic surgery, and she said no, claiming that she thinks she looks the same as she did when she was younger.

“No, especially when we look back at my pictures – I think of course I am maybe more beautiful [back then]. When we are young there’s a certain freshness we lose with the years. But you still find the same eyes, same high cheeks, or same nose. I think I was more pretty.”

Jocelyn Wildenstein said that she attracted media attention during her divorce from billionaire Alec Wildenstein, and it was during that divorce that the rumors started spreading about her plastic surgery as part of a smear campaign courtesy of the Wildenstein family.

Old Friends Of Wildenstein Say That She Started Having Routine Surgery When She Married Alec Wildenstein

But friends who have known Jocelyn Wildenstein a lot longer than Lloyd Klein has, and even perhaps before he was born, say that Wildenstein started her regular surgeries the year she married Alec Wildenstein with his and hers facelifts, says People Magazine. One lifelong friend says that Jocelyn Wildenstein has had regular procedures ever since.

“I don’t think I’ve known her when she wasn’t healing from something.”

Friends have always suspected that she wanted to look like the big cats she kept as pets in Africa. She would tell them that her grandmother had eyes like a lynx, suggesting that she was already getting there courtesy of genetics.

“The lynx has perfect eyes. If I show you pictures of my grandmother, what you see is these eyes — cat eyes — and high cheekbones.”

The last years of their marriage were said to be tension-filled, at least in part due to Jocelyn Wildenstein’s obsession with plastic surgery, so much so that Alec Wildenstein wrote into their divorce agreement that Jocelyn Wildenstein was not allowed to spend any of her alimony on plastic surgery.