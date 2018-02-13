Jenelle Evans Posts Photo Of Ensley’s Naked Body And People Freak Out About Potential Creeps

Jenelle Evans has revealed that she’s very upset about her Teen Mom 2 co-stars talking about her behind her back. She learned that Leah Messer went on Kailyn Lowry’s podcast and decided to talk about Jenelle. These days, Evans is living out in the middle of nowhere in North Carolina and it sounds like she’s enjoying her time away from the spotlight. She married David Eason in September and she claims they are doing great even though there have been reports that they are contemplating divorce. The two have a 1-year-old daughter, and it sounds like Ensley had brought lots of happiness to the family. This week, Jenelle shared a photo of little Ensley and it sounds like she’s getting some flak for her decision to do so.

According to a new Instagram post, Jenelle Evans decided to share a photo of Ensley as she was about to have a bath. David is holding her with her back to the camera and Jenelle wanted fans to see her little baby behind. While many people thought the image was cute, others felt that it was too much, given her profile is open. Apparently, some people are worried that people will use the photo for the wrong purposes.

#BabyButt #Adorbs #Wrinkles ???????? A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Feb 13, 2018 at 4:00am PST

Evans hasn’t commented on the photo and she hasn’t taken it down. It appears that she’s not too concerned about people using the photo for the wrong reasons. Plus, the majority of people thought the photo was adorable and that may be a reason for her to keep the photo online. It isn’t surprising that some people are concerned about people with the wrong intentions, as her profile is public for everyone to see. However, as others point out, there’s something innocent about this photo, showing a father goofing off with his daughter before bathtime. Plus, for years, fans have slammed Jenelle over her parenting and this simply proves that she’s present and a hands-on mother.

Jenelle Evans is currently keeping a low profile in the country as she seems to enjoy a drama-free life with her husband. She hasn’t revealed whether she’s planning on ditching Teen Mom 2 completely next season.