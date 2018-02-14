Kim Kardashian Flaunts 75-Lb Weight Loss From Ketogenic Diet In Instagram Bikini Pic: 5 Fat-Burning Steps

Kim Kardashian's trainer Melissa Alcantara lost 40 pounds in 60 days, and she used her fitness expertise to help Kim whittle her waistline.

Kim Kardashian has been treating her Instagram followers to a series of selfies in recent weeks. From bathroom pics to lingerie photos, Kardashian has gotten her fans accustomed to seeing her in all sorts of outfits and attitudes. But there was something new about Kim’s recent bikini photo on Instagram, pointed out E News.

“[Kim Kardashian] took to Instagram to share a photo wearing a teeny, tiny black bikini with a diamond choker that sparkles amid her chopped, platinum locks [after] revealing her waist is now 24 inches.”

Kardashian has become known as the celebrity poster girl for the ketogenic diet after her 75-pound weight loss using the high-fat, low-carb keto plan, as the Inquisitr reported. Kim faithfully followed the keto diet, which involves boosting the intake of foods high in fat (such as butter and avocado), eating moderate amounts of protein (such as chicken and steak), and eating non-starchy vegetables (such as lettuce and asparagus). The diet eliminates starchy carbohydrates such as bread, pasta, cereal, and cake.

But it wasn’t until Kardashian combined her weight loss success with help from a new trainer that she achieved that 24-inch waistline. Kim offered a hint of her new plan on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian Takes Vow To Work With ‘Ripped’ Trainer

Kardashian announced that she had found a bodybuilder on Instagram. The trainer, Melissa Alcantara, resembled Kim in having gained 70 pounds during her own pregnancy. Kardashian vowed to achieve the woman’s “ripped” success.

“She’s super inspiring to me, and I really want to meet up,” said Kim.

Kardashian did more than just meet Melissa. According to E News, Kim has intensified her fitness plan to achieve that impressive waistline. Kardashian and her trainer have been “working out non-stop” so that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star can achieve her goal of “slimming down more than ever before.”

Kim Kardashian’s Trainer Offers Sculpting Tips

Although Kim was already following a ketogenic diet, her trainer Melissa Alcantara helped her boost her body’s ability to burn fat by modifying her food plan and changing her workouts, according to People. The fitness specialist revealed that when she got the call asking if she could train Kardashian, she instantly said yes. That call changed her life and Kim’s body.

After Alcantara moved to Los Angeles, she started Kardashian on a program that focused on Kim’s goals. That plan involved using weights to sculpt her body. Kardashian also changed her diet to emphasize unprocessed foods. Kim already felt positive about her figure, said the trainer.

“Kim told me, ‘I love my body. I love the way it looks and I love my hips,’ [said her trainer]. She just wanted more muscle!”

While Kardashian achieved her muscular goals, she also wanted to whittle her waistline and sculpt her arms, according to Melissa. To succeed, Kim began working out with her trainer six days a week at 6 a.m.

Kim Kardashian’s fitness trainer shared her secrets to weight loss. Charles Sykes / Invision/AP Images

The workout routine emphasizes different parts of Kardashian’s body, including shoulders, biceps/triceps, chest/back, and legs. Kim also performs cardio fitness routines, alternating between high-intensity exercise and low-intensity.

Kardashian’s Trainer Achieved 40-Lb Weight Loss In 60 Days: Five Steps To Fat-Burning Success

In addition to exercise, Kardashian changed her diet with help from her trainer. Alcantara shared that after gaining 70 pounds when she was pregnant with her daughter Isabella, she took inspiration from fitness instructor Shaun T’s “Insanity” program.

“I lost 40 pounds after 60 days.”

Admitting that the program changed her, Melissa used her knowledge to help Kim modify her ketogenic diet to achieve her own body goals. The trainer uses her Instagram platform, “Fit Gurl Mel,” to share her success and inspire others in addition to Kardashian.

Kardashian shared that her waist has never been so tiny before. There are five steps to Kim’s weight loss success.

Step One

Eat a balanced amount of fat, protein, and carbohydrates. Alcantara has teamed up with Kardashian’s personal chef, providing meal plans, and even recipes to achieve that goal.

Step Two

Emphasize vegetables. Melissa revealed that Kim told her that she’s now eating more vegetables than ever before. For example, lunch could include chicken and vegetables, while dinner could feature fish and vegetables.

Step Three

Learn to use healthy recipes rather than indulge in fattening foods. If Kardashian is craving pancakes for breakfast, she now turns to Alcantara’s blueberry oatmeal pancakes, which Kim “loves,” said the trainer.

Step Four

Farewell to processed food. Whether it’s a seemingly innocent cracker or an enormous cookie, Melissa has taught Kardashian to put processed foods on the “off limits” list.

“I want her to eat real food that’s cooked every day. Most likely if it comes out of a box, it’s not going to be good for you.”

Kim is “eating well” and feeling “good,” added the trainer. Kardashian recently indulged in French fries and discovered that her stomach hurt, which Melissa views as positive because Kim will be less likely to cheat again.

Step Five

Kardashian pushes herself in her workouts, says her trainer. Calling her a “workhorse,” Alcantara revealed that Kim still has moments where she “struggles” to complete a tough routine. But despite the struggle, Kardashian has achieved her goals by sticking to her fitness regime.