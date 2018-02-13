Miranda Lambert Opens Up About Moving On After Blake Shelton Divorce

Miranda Lambert has shied away from speaking publicly about her 2015 divorce from Blake Shelton, instead choosing to let her music do the talking. However, now she’s opening up about how her album inspired by her divorce is allowing her to move on and make a deeper connection with her fans.

The country star opened up about moving on from her marriage and subsequent split from Blake in a new interview. She also credited her fans for helping her through that tough time.

Noting that Lambert wrote her album The Weight of These Wings “in the throes of the meltdown and aftermath of her marriage” to Shelton, she was asked by Reading Eagle how the very personal tracks, many of which are thought to be about her failed relationship with her fellow musician, helped her to heal.

“That record is such a journey for me,” Lambert told the site of the collection of songs, though she didn’t mention Shelton by name. “It was kind of scary at first putting it out, but people were great.”

She then added that songs are her “truth” and were what really helped her to move on. Days later, she was accused of throwing some serious shade at Shelton and girlfriend Gwen Stefani during a performance.

“I think just being able to say the truth and be able to move on is what we look for in music. Fans are commenting on that,” Miranda said.

The singer also revealed to the site that she had to “re-fall in love” with her job somewhat after her and Blake’s divorce became tabloid fodder when they announced their divorce almost three years ago. Miranda confirmed that she found her solace in performing songs from The Weight of These Wings on stage night after night.

“I re-fall in love with this job every time I go out on the road, and I’m very thankful for that,” Miranda said, adding that her fans “have just been great” in the wake of her divorce. “I have the most incredible job in the world.”

She then seemingly hinted at her romance with Anderson East, who she’s been dating for just over two years.

Again refraining by saying her boyfriend’s name, Lambert told the outlet when asked how she’s feeling just over a year year after dropping the very personal album, “I feel like I’m one of those people who loves really big, does everything really big… But I’m excited about the journey.”

Miranda’s latest comments come shortly after she shared a similar sentiment during a recent radio interview. CMT reported that she said writing The Weight of These Wings was like therapy for her.

“It just almost honestly gave me more strength to go, ‘Alright. I got through that. I’m happy, let’s move on,'” she said at the time, seemingly hinting at her divorce from Shelton.

Notably, Miranda refused all interviews ahead of the release of her 2016 album, likely to avoid speaking directly about her and Blake’s very public split.

She has, however, subtly confirmed on multiple occasions that the two-disc album was inspired by their divorce, suggesting that Blake likely inspired a number of the very personal tracks as fans had suspected.

Speaking to Billboard in July 2017, Miranda referred to her latest release as being her “side of the story” when addressing why she refused interviews prior to its release in November 2016.

“I just didn’t need to talk about the record,” she clarified a few months later, again not mentioning Blake by name but pretty much confirming that the album tells the story of their 2015 divorce from her perspective.

“If you want to hear my side of the story or my opinion of what happened, it’s all on there,” Miranda continued. “There’s no mystery anymore — take from it what you will.”