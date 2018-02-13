When Ronda Rousey made her WWE debut at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, she made no comment on where she planned to make her actual wrestling debut. She faced off with Charlotte Flair and Asuka, and then shook hands with Stephanie McMahon. A lot of options popped up for what she was planning, but the biggest WWE rumors indicated that Rousey would fight Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania in her debut match. That might not be true at all. According to Kurt Angle on WWE Monday Night Raw this week, Ronda Rousey will sign her contract at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view this month and will be part of the Raw brand, which means a match with Charlotte Flair won’t happen.

What This Means For Ronda Rousey In The WWE

The first thought on Ronda Rousey entering the WWE was that she would end up fighting for the world title instantly, battling Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Live version of the title. However, if Rousey joins the Raw brand, that means she might not fight for a title at all.

Alexa Bliss is putting her title on the line inside the Elimination Chamber against Bayley, Sasha Banks, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, and Mickie James. Of course, the Elimination Chamber is an elimination match and the last woman standing after all others are pinned or submit wins the title.

The winner of the Elimination Chamber match will defend the title against Asuka at WrestleMania 34 since Asuka won the women’s Royal Rumble match to guarantee the title shot. Also at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, Asuka will fight Nia Jax, and if Nia Jax wins, the match will be a three-way.

Richard Shotwell / AP Images

What Is Left For Ronda Rousey At ‘WrestleMania 34’?

Interestingly, Bet Wrestling, via Wrestling Inc., reported that they have their odds in on what will main event WrestleMania 34. Of the odds, a women’s match is at +100, any match the includes The Rock is set at +300, and a tag team match with Braun Strowman and Ronda Rousey battling Triple H and Stephanie McMahon is also at +300.

Those odds are interesting. For one thing, the original Ronda Rousey WWE rumors started when The Rock brought her into the ring and she hip-tossed Triple H and locked Stephanie McMahon in an armbar. The rumors were that Rousey and The Rock would team to fight Triple H and Stephanie.

Those two odds are +100 and +300 on the betting list. The idea of Ronda Rousey teaming up with Braun Strowman comes out of nowhere and there seems to be no reason to consider that. Dave Meltzer reported, via Wrestling Inc., that the current WWE rumors have Strowman battling The Miz for the Intercontinental title at WrestleMania 34.

The WWE has been making history with the women, having the first ever Hell in a Cell match, Ironman match, Royal Rumble match, and now the Elimination Chamber match. The next step is the main event of WrestleMania. As Bleeding Cool reported, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon will likely take on Ronda Rousey and someone else at WrestleMania 34, possibly letting the women finally make history once again.