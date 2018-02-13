Royal Source Says The Obamas Are Invited To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Wedding

One of the hottest speculations since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement last year is who will have the honor to be on the guest list. Royal watchers particularly wondered if former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama would be invited since Prince Harry and the Obamas have a warm relationship; and how the Obamas’ presence in the event would affect another couple who could possibly also attend the wedding -namely, President Donald Trump and wife Melania.

In an exclusive report from the Daily Star, a royal representative said that Harry and Meghan have invited President Obama and Michelle to their wedding, which will take place at Windsor Castle on Saturday, May 19.

Meghan and Harry are known for doing things their own way, and that includes who they want to invite to share their special day with them. Despite the pleas from government officials, the RSVP has been sent, and now it is up to the Obamas to decide whether they will be there or not. The representative thinks they will attend.

“The invitations are going out now, but Mr. and Mrs. Obama still have to respond.

“I am very, very sure they will attend though.”

Harry Met Barack at the Oval Office back in October 2015.

In April 2016, according to Express, the Obamas traveled to London to met Prince Harry at Kensington Palace, where Barack and Michelle were introduced to Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton.

Then the royal invited Obama to the Invictus Games, a sporting event for war veterans in Toronto last September. They have since formed a close friendship, which The Royal UK called a “bromance,” when Harry attended the first Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago where they were so comfortable with each other that Mr. Obama asked Harry about his then blossoming romance with Ms. Markle.

Ben Birchall / AP Images

The possibility of having the former first couple attend the wedding has concerned government officials, some of whom pleaded with the Prince and Ms. Markel not to invite the Obamas, fearing it will enrage Trump, who has a notorious animosity towards President Obama starting back when Obama was in office and Trump kept harassing him to show his birth certificate and was constantly accusing him of being born in Kenya, thus not being a legitimate POTUS. Trump went as far as to offer to donate 5 million dollars to a charity of Obama’s choice if he agreed to release his college applications, plus his passport applications and records.

Trump finally admitted on September 16th, 2016 that Barack Obama was born in the U.S.

To complicate matters even further, Meghan Markle was an outspoken Hillary Clinton supporter during the last presidential campaign. The Mirror reported she threatened to permanently move to Canada, where she lived part-time while filming her tv show Suits if Trump became president; so it’s unlikely that Donal Trump is someone they’d willingly invite to celebrate their happy day.

So far, there’s no word about an invitation being sent to the Trumps.