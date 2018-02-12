Kurt Sutter Reveals How He Will Connect Charlie Hunnam’s ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ To The Spin-Off ‘Mayans MC’

Kurt Sutter’s Sons of Anarchy spin-off, Mayans MC, is officially set to premiere on FX this fall. Although fans are excited to see more of Sutter’s biker world, we still don’t know how Mayans MC will connect with the events that unfolded in the final season of Sons of Anarchy – until now. Sutter recently revealed that he plans on linking the two shows with one key character.

The Mayans MC Timeline

The Sons of Anarchy creator revealed that Mayans MC will take place after everything that unfolded on the original show, including Jax Teller’s (Charlie Hunnam) death. Unlike Sons of Anarchy, Mayans MC will take place in Southern California and focus on SAMCRO’s biggest rival, the Mayans.

Although Mayans MC will rest outside of the Sons of Anarchy timeline, there are a few characters who will crossover, including Emilio Rivera’s Marcus Alvarez, whom Sutter calls the linchpin for connected the two shows together, according to Nerd Movement.

“When this other project was coming up with the Mayans; he’s my linchpin in fusing these two mythologies,” Sutter explained about Rivera’s character. “It’s so great to be able to work with him again, and be around that energy, because it reminds me that this is why we do what we do.”

Mayans MC will feature a whole new cast of characters in addition to Alvarez, who is the acting president of the Mayans. The main story revolves around EZ Reyes (JD Pardo), who is returning to the club as a prospect after a brief stint in prison.

Although the series will focus on a new group of bikers, Sutter hasn’t ruled out some familiar faces crossing over in future seasons. Unfortunately, we don’t know which characters might have cameos down the road as Sutter has not made any announcements.

FX Drops A New Teaser

While we wait to learn more, FX just released a new teaser that featured a short clip of Mayans MC. In the video, Angel Reyes (Clayton Cardenas) is shown talking to EZ Reyes about joining the Mayans and accepting the biker life. Later in the clip, we catch a glimpse of EZ’s father, Felipe Reyes, portrayed by Edward James Olmos.

Also starring in Mayans MC are Sarah Bolger, Richard Cabral, Raoul Trujillo, Michael Irby, Carla Baratta, and Antonio Jaramillo. The first season will be comprised of ten episodes, though FX has not announced an official premiere date for the pilot.

Kurt Sutter Inks A Huge Production Deal

In addition to his work on Mayans MC, Sutter just landed a huge contract with FX – which was just bought out by Disney – worth around the eight-figure mark. In the new contract, Sutter will work as the executive producer of Mayans MC and will help supervise projects across the network’s many platforms.

Elgin James was hired by Sutter to handle the bulk of the work on the spin-off. Not only does Sutter’s new contract illustrate his value to the network, but it’s also a great sign that Mayans MC has a promising future ahead.

Kurt Sutter’s Mayans MC is expected to kick off sometime this fall.