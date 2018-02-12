‘Teen Mom 2’ Leah Messer’s Snapchat Reignites Plastic Surgery Rumors, Reports ‘In Touch Weekly’

Leah Messer may have denied rumors back in November that she had plastic surgery done, but the Teen Mom 2 star is once again being accused of having work done with In Touch Weekly speculating that the star might have had her lips plumped.

The Teen Mom 2 star has been looking amazing in the past few months, which fans and media outlets couldn’t help but notice. Back in November, fans accused her of having plastic surgery, with speculations from everything from fillers to a nose job to lip plumpers. Other fans, however, have said that perhaps she has just learned how to do her make-up and is generally healthier than before.

In Touch Weekly reported that Leah Messer likely had work done on her lips after a series of Snapchat posts in which they looked noticeably bigger. And although she’s denied it in the past, they believe she still could have had them done more recently.

Leah Messer has yet to respond to the allegations that she’s had her lips done, but if she has, she would join the ranks of other Teen Mom co-stars who have had work done. Thus far, this includes: Chelsea Houska DeBoer, Farrah Abraham, Jenelle Evans, Briana DeJesus, Kailyn Lowry, and Amber Portwood.

Leah Messer has been relatively drama-free in the recent months, though co-stars Jenelle Evans and Briana DeJesus have attempted to feud with her on social media. Typically, the star says out of brawls with other cast members and looks to be having fun with co-star Kailyn Lowry.

She recently appeared on Kailyn Lowry’s podcast Coffee Convos where she admitted that she and ex-husband Jeremy Calvert were still hooking up on and off. Although this revelation was not a big surprise to keen watchers of the show, she did say that they have no plans to officially get back together. Instead, the pair are just good friends and co-parents who occasionally hook up.

Leah Messer has not been seriously linked to anyone since her divorce from Jeremy Calvert, though she was, at one point, linked to a personal trainer named T.R. Dues. However, she is now happily living the single life.