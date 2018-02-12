ABC’s ‘Bachelor’ 2018 Spoilers: Episode 7 Sparks Intense Competition For Arie Luyendyk Jr., Big Eliminations

Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s journey to find love on ABC’s The Bachelor 2018 season is entering Week 7 and it is time for some brutal eliminations while the group visits Tuscany, Italy. The hometown dates are on the horizon and three more ladies will be heading home alone before Monday’s show is done. What new Bachelor spoilers have emerged regarding the February 12 show?

Seven ladies remain in the hunt for Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s final rose heading into Monday’s episode and new Bachelor spoilers reveal the scoop on what viewers will see in this Week 7 show. ABC details that Becca Kufrin, Lauren Burnham, and Seinne Fleming get individual dates while Tia Booth, Kendall Long, and Bekah Martinez will join Luyendyk for a three-on-one outing.

As was previously detailed by the Inquisitr, Arie and Becca will spend time together in the town of Barga. ABC adds that the two will head to Barga in a red convertible and Luyendyk and Kufrin will have a picnic together on a hill overlooking Tuscany as they work to see if the sparks and passion still fly between them.

Jacqueline Trumbull had her first one-on-one with Luyendyk in Paris and Bachelor spoilers reveal that in Tuscany, she will doubt her path forward with him. The Bachelor spoilers share that she will pay a late-night visit to Arie, seemingly after his date with Becca, and the network teases that the visit will turn Luyendyk’s world upside down.

Gossip guru Reality Steve had previously detailed that Jacqueline would head home without a rose while in Italy. According to his latest Bachelor spoilers, she will eliminate herself during this late-night chat with Arie in Tuscany.

The connection between Luyendyk and Burnham has developed slowly, but Lauren is spending a lot of quality time now with Arie as the season progresses and that is the case in Italy as well. The Bachelor spoilers share that the two will ride bikes together during their Italian date and they’ll share some gelato in Lucca.

Arie and Lauren have dinner together as well, and it seems that Lauren will finally let herself be vulnerable and open up to Arie about how strong her feelings for him are. The Bachelor spoilers hint that Luyendyk will surprise Burnham with his reaction to what she says and viewers will have to tune in to see how this plays out.

Scoop from People details that Lauren will be left wondering if she said too much, too soon, while a new preview filled with Bachelor spoilers shows Arie getting up from their dinner and walking away. He is supposedly blindsided at some point in Tuscany, perhaps by Burnham’s admission that she’s falling in love with him.

Things in the preview are orchestrated to make it look as if this particular date turns everything upside down. However, fans shouldn’t read too much into the editing from the sounds of things, as spoilers suggest that the connection between Arie and Lauren continues to grow.

Seinne Fleming gets a one-on-one as well and she will join Arie along with a local legend to search for truffles and create a home-cooked meal with the extended family of the surprise guest. Unfortunately for Seinne, Bachelor spoilers indicate that Fleming will be eliminated during this date.

As for the group date involving Arie, Bekah, Tia, and Kendall, ABC reveals that emotions will be running high and one bachelorette throws another under the bus. Reality Steve’s Bachelor spoilers detail that Bekah will be eliminated during this date and that means that there won’t need to be an elimination-filled rose ceremony.

Luyendyk has teased that Episode 7 is filled with intensely dramatic moments. Arie has also said that during his time in Tuscany, he said goodbye to someone he had seen as a potential final rose recipient and his most heart-wrenching farewell of his journey took place in Tuscany. It sounds as if those probably both refer to Martinez’s elimination, but people will have to watch Monday’s show to find out for sure.

Reality Steve had previously indicated that Becca Kufrin, Lauren Burnham, Tia Booth, and Kendall Long would get Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s hometown dates and by the end of Monday’s show, that is where things should stand. ABC’s The Bachelor 2018 spoilers hint that there are enormous twists and turns on the way and viewers are dying to see if Reality Steve’s teasers about the final rose and the subsequent drama pan out to be accurate.