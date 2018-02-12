New Details Reveal ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Ride At Epcot Will Be One Of World’s Longest Indoor Coasters

The D23 Expo Japan took place this weekend and some huge news about the Guardians of the Galaxy attraction in Epcot was announced to much fanfare. When it was announced at the D23 Expo back in July, fans were thrilled to know that Marvel would be landing in one of Walt Disney World’s theme parks. On Sunday night, Disney revealed a very interesting piece of information regarding the brand new roller coaster landing in Epcot.

Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout has been extremely popular since opening last year in Disney California Adventure park, and now, those in Florida will enjoy some of the awesome outlaws. Little info had been given about Epcot’s new attraction, but it had been confirmed that it would go into the old Universe of Energy pavilion.

Well, it’s actually going into that pavilion and taking over a lot of additional land nearby as well.

The Disney Parks Blog confirmed that “yes, it’s a roller coaster,” but there is so much more to it. Not only will it be a one-of-a-kind family attraction, but the Guardians of the Galaxy-inspired coaster will be one of the world’s longest enclosed roller coasters.

Walt Disney Imagineering promises that this new innovative ride system will surely “wow” guests riding it.

Here’s your first look at the “Guardians of the Galaxy”-themed attraction coming to Epcot – and yes, it’s a roller coaster! https://t.co/0HBg2ZepWl #D23ExpoJapan18 pic.twitter.com/HxtHYk5eSe — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) February 12, 2018

Back at last year’s D23 Expo, Disney revealed plans to renovate Epcot and transform it into a place that is “more family, more relevant, more timeless, and more Disney.” They want to focus on the core mission of the park and hope that it will bring about the new and old to form one Epcot.

Unfortunately, there is still not an exact opening date for the Guardians of the Galaxy roller coaster, but Disney did say it will open by the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World. While that won’t be until 2021, it does at least give a bit of a timeframe for guests to know when to expect it. Epcot is undergoing a lot of changes and having one of the world’s longest enclosed roller coasters is really going to bring the future to the present.