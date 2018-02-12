Lucas The Spider Movie: Fans Ask Disney Pixar For Film With Adorable Animated Arachnid, Viral YouTube Star

Lucas the Spider.

Nearly 4-5 months ago, those 3 words together had very little meaning to the online community of viral video watchers and social media sharers. However, within the past 3 months, that has changed!

This animated arachnid accomplished with nearly 3 months and a handful of videos what most YouTubers can only dream about achieving after spending years posting content – hoping to eventually “crack the code” of becoming a viral sensation within the popular streaming platform. Apparently, it takes a little bit of creativity, a talented animator and the adorable voice of a young relative to crack the “code” and unlock millions of views and a seemingly endless list of possibilities!

Lucas the Spider introduced himself to the world in a 21-second YouTube video back in November. That relatively short clip quickly captivated the eyes and hearts of people of all ages – generating over 14.3 million views to date… and that was just the first video. To follow up the success and overwhelming popularity of the first video, Lucas the Spider’s creator Joshua Slice decided to follow-up his first viral hit with more viral hits – “Its Cold Outside”, “Playtime, “Captured” and the recently released “Musical Spider.”

Each of the videos essentially follow the same simple formula:

Nearly 30 seconds or less

Common location in the typical home (bathroom sink, windowsill, chair, etc.)

Family-friendly dialogue (and song)

As soon as those big, beautiful eyes break the fourth wall and seem to stare directly at the viewer, it becomes increasingly difficult to turn, click or scroll away from Lucas the Spider.

[Featured Image by Paul Looyen/Shutterstock]