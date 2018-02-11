‘Teen Mom OG’ Amber Portwood Accuses Matt Baier Of Abuse In ‘Marriage Bootcamp’ Preview

Amber Portwood and Matt Baier will make an appearance in a few weeks in the new season of Marriage Bootcamp: RealityStars Edition. Although fans of Teen Mom OG are already aware that Amber Portwood has moved on with now boyfriend Andrew Glennon (whom she met on the set of Marriage Bootcamp), there are still some holes in the story when it comes to how and why she broke up with Matt.

WEtv posted a 23-second short entitled “Amber Alert” (yes, people are taking umbrage with the title being in poor taste) that show Amber screaming and yelling at co-star Brandi Glanville and Matt Baier.

In the clip with Matt, Amber screams at him after he asks why she’s so angry. She reveals, at the top of her lungs, that she’s so angry at Matt because he hit her.

Simon Saran, co-star Farrah Abraham’s ex-boyfriend, has stated previously that he believes Matt had hit Amber. There were, however, rumors that Amber had beat up Matt after a photo of him allegedly a bar fight surfaced online.

Amber Portwood has had issues with the law in the past regarding abuse. She was caught on tape several years ago choking ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley before kicking him and throwing a TV down the stairs at him.

Amber Portwood says that although she didn’t want to stay with Matt, she did the show for some clarity. Her mother may have also appeared on the show with the couple as well.

Matt Baier has now moved on and has married a single mother living in Las Vegas where he is pursuing a career as a poker player. The former reality star has not tweeted on his account since a few days after Christmas 2017. His Instagram account has also fallen silent since last October.

Amber Portwood is expecting a baby boy with her new boyfriend Andrew. Some media outlets have speculated that Amber’s new baby might actually be Matt’s, especially since she moved on from Andrew so quickly and announced her pregnancy.

The reality star is now appearing on Teen Mom OG on MTV and will make her debut on Marriage Bootcamp in March.