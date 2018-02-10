Kylie Jenner Is Reportedly Loving Being A Mom, Family Says She’s A Natural

Though Kylie Jenner was reportedly miserable throughout her pregnancy, the star’s 11-minute video, “To Our Daughter,” proved that she was glowing for the duration of the nine months she carried little Stormi.

In the video, her friends and family stated multiple times that it had always been one of Kylie’s dreams to be a mom, and now her dream looked like it was finally coming true.

According to Hollywood Life, Kylie Jenner has dived right in and is doing most of the work herself, despite having a domestic staff to help her. She reportedly does all of the late night feedings and sleeps when Stormi does.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are not living together at the moment, as the pair’s priority is not their own relationship, but to take care of Stormi. Instead, Travis is going back and forth between Kylie’s house and his own but is taking care of the baby when he needs to.

However, he has been out and about while Kylie Jenner stayed in with the baby, as he has already been seen in Houston at an NBA game. The new father was glowing, however, as it seems he’s over the moon with the birth of his baby girl.

stormi webster ???????? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

The family has stated that Stormi Webster looks a lot like Travis Scott, with a tiny bit of Kylie thrown into the mix. Fans still haven’t seen a clear photo of Stormi, though Kylie claims this isn’t because she’s going to sell her daughter’s photos. Instead, Kylie says this is because she wants her daughter’s privacy to be respected as the pair enjoy their time with their little one.

Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, has reportedly been helping Kylie every step of the way. This is no surprise to those who are familiar with the Kardashian-Jenner family, as she and Jordyn are so close that they are almost like sisters themselves.

The media outlet also reported that Kylie Jenner is breastfeeding her daughter in addition to changing her diapers and doing all of the “dirty work” that many wealthy first time mothers don’t necessarily bother to do.