Jinger Duggar Hides Baby Bump While Visiting Duggar Family Home With Her Husband After Pregnancy Announcement

Jinger Duggar and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, announced that they are pregnant with their first baby this past month. The announcement was followed by congratulatory videos from all the married members of the Duggar family – Jessa, Jill, Josh and Joy-Anna Duggar – and many comments from Counting On fans. One of the reasons why there was a lot of social media coverage for her pregnancy was because she lives in Texas, away from all her family in Arkansas.

Since her wedding in November 2016, Jinger has been traveling a lot with her husband but has only been back at home a couple of times. Because Jeremy is the full-time pastor at Grace Community Church in Laredo, Texas, the couple travels often for work. Also, his family lives in Pennsylvania and the couple decided to spend both of their holiday seasons together on the east coast.

So it was a long time coming when Jinger flew to Arkansas to visit all her younger and married siblings at home. This was the first time that many of the Duggars saw Jinger with her baby bump – albeit small – as she is approaching her 18th week. To commemorate this trip, the 24-year-old Duggar took a selfie with her younger sisters and posted it on Instagram.

Visiting the family ❤️ A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Feb 10, 2018 at 8:54am PST

“I’d say that made a lot of cute little girls very happy Jinger!” A fan commented.

“Great photo Jinger,” another wrote. “Hope you have fun with your family.”

Ever since the Vuolos announced that they are expecting a baby, Jinger has become much more family orientated in her Instagram content. First of all, she has decreased the number of posts she makes on her account and the photos that make it onto her feed are usually with family.

Her older sister, Jill Duggar, her husband, Derick Dillard, and their two baby boys were the first from her family to see her pregnant. They flew over to Laredo, thanks to John David Duggar, to see how the newly pregnant Duggar is doing.

Her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, has continued to post about things unrelated to the pregnancy on his Instagram. He has uploaded photos from a recent baptism, the scenery from his hometown and a selfie with his beautiful wife.

But their journey as new parents has been the most exciting thing happening in their lives.

“The past fourteen months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege of beginning our journey through life together in marriage,” they wrote on their family blog. “We both looked forward to the joys of marriage but neither one of us fully understood just how amazing the start of this journey would be. Truly, the Lord’s mercies are new every morning! Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: we are expecting our first child! We are praising God for this beautiful gift and ask that you join us in praying for a safe and healthy pregnancy.”

Jinger Duggar is projected to give birth in July 2018.