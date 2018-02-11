Jennifer Aniston Celebrates 49th Birthday As Twitter Debates Those Brad Pitt Romance Rumors

Jennifer Aniston turned 49 on February 11, but Twitter seemed more interested in discussing the endless rumors that she and Brad Pitt had reunited than in wishing Jennifer happy birthday. As the Inquisitr reported, Aniston and Pitt allegedly recently reunited, with Brad seen kissing Jennifer in a restaurant. As for the whereabouts of Aniston’s second husband, Justin Theroux, in the days leading up to her birthday, he was seen walking in New York, with only a dog for company.

The Friends actress recently announced that there was “nowhere else” that she wanted to be as she showed off the couple’s estate in California. But while Jennifer was celebrating her birthday week, Justin was in New York City, according to the Daily Mail.

“Jennifer Aniston declared there’s ‘nowhere else I want to be’ when she opened the doors of their Bel Air, California estate. But Justin Theroux was… in Washington Square, NYC, to walk his pet pooch.”

In creating their mansion in California, Aniston admitted that she faced some challenges when Theroux announced that he wanted to become included in the design process. Jennifer confessed that she experienced a “learning curve” in discovering how to allow Justin to voice his views.

“For instance, I figured out that immediately saying ‘No!’ to any suggestion is not the most collaborative move,” joked Aniston.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston sit with their pal George Clooney before they split. Luca Bruno / AP Images

The report about Theroux walking alone with the dog as his wife celebrated her birthday caused some readers to speculate about a split.

“They are going to announce their split soon. I can feel it. It’s Jennifer’s birthday today. Why isn’t Justin with her?”

The reader pointed out that the dog appeared to be new, speculating that the other pups were in Los Angeles with Jennifer so Justin “got his own pooch.” While the publication didn’t report on how Jennifer plans to spend her birthday or Theroux’s gift, some Twitter users took time to wish her happy birthday.

Twitter Shares Happy Birthday Wishes To Jennifer Aniston

Movies Now posted a quote from Jennifer about her life along with a tweet wishing a “very happy 49th birthday to the diva Jennifer Aniston.” Aniston once said that after figuring out “who you are and what you love about yourself, I think it all kinda falls into place.”

Some Twitter users were amazed that Jennifer was 49.

“Happy Birthday #JenniferAniston She’s 49….. Reaally??”

Others shared photos of the woman that one user called an “ageless goddess,” along with a view into her home.

Happy birthday, Jennifer Aniston! Take a peek inside Jen's stunning home in our March issue: https://t.co/Yxi3qyYzoP pic.twitter.com/bPxvfeiTz7 — Architectural Digest (@ArchDigest) February 11, 2018

While Aniston did receive some happy birthday wishes, other users were more interested in discussing Jennifer and Brad Pitt.

Twitter Suggests Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston Star In Show Called ‘Breaking Brad’

One Twitter user mourned the loss of Brad and Jennifer, pointing out that they were “such a gorgeous couple.” But another insisted that Pitt and Aniston still belonged together.

“Jennifer Aniston was meant for Brad Pitt… I see that every day.”

Then there were those who found some humor in the situation. One user came up with an innovative show concept that starred Angelina Jolie, joking that Angelina and Jennifer should become buddies and create a show called Breaking Brad.

I’m dismayed that Jennifer Aniston is back with Brad Pitt. I just really wanted a scenario where Angelina and Jen become friends and start a show called Breaking Brad. — Claudia Rice (@claw_diah) February 10, 2018

Some Twitter users got educated from the rumors, with one confessing that she was not aware that Brad and Jennifer had been married. Others shared their happiness that Pitt and Aniston were separated.

“I’m so glad that Jennifer Aniston didn’t end up with Brad Pitt.”

Another Aniston fan declared that Brad “never deserved” Jennifer, while some recalled the scenario that led up to Pitt and Aniston splitting. When Jennifer and Brad split in 2005, the breakup allegedly was in part due to Pitt having “cheated” on Aniston with Angelina Jolie, wrote the Twitter user.

And then there were those who see Jennifer at 49 as a symbol of strength after having recovered from her divorce involving Pitt’s cheating rumors.

“I wanna be the Jennifer Aniston who got over Brad Pitt! Damn, girl! Just how much strength does it take to move on?” asked the fan.

However, some recent reports claim that Jennifer may not have completely gotten over Brad. Aniston reportedly visited Pitt’s home recently, where she even met four of his kids, allegedly causing Angelina Jolie to go “ballistic,” as reported by the Inquisitr.