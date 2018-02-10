‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Mon. February 12: Jealous Wyatt Dumps Katie, Ridge & Brooke Celebrate

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, February 12, reveal the resounding theme of love. An appropriate start to Valentine’s week, some couples will find themselves questioning their relationships, while others will reminisce and remember how far they have come.

B&B fans know that Wyatt (Darin Brooks) saw Katie (Heather Tom) kiss Thorne (Ingo Rademacher). Instead of being blasé about the kiss as he was the one who told Katie that he wanted an open relationship, he found himself in a predicament. He now knows that his feelings for Katie go far beyond the physical because that would explain his intense reaction to the kiss he witnessed. He wants Katie to himself and he doesn’t want to share. However, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that instead of manning up and confessing his feelings to Katie, he will take the cowardly route and try to press a confession out of her.

Of course, Katie doesn’t really owe him an explanation. Wyatt is the one who did not want to commit, and if she and Thorne indulged in some consensual fun, that certainly is none of Wyatt’s business. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, tease that Wyatt will have a proposal for Katie.

“I think we should call it quits.”

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Katie and Thorne bond & Carter shares a moment with Maya during the wedding reception. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/3PE6KJ6epg pic.twitter.com/d6ofteLYQY — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 10, 2018

However, other Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Wyatt will dump Katie and not tell her the real reason behind breaking up with her. Obviously, he wishes to save face and would rather let her think that he is choosing to focus on the Spencer family business. Katie’s heart will be broken as she has been more open about her feelings than Wyatt has. Perhaps these two will reconcile and tell each other the truth if they ever hope to have lasting happiness.

After readings and poems by their loved ones, Ridge and Brooke exchange their heartfelt vows. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/HRCCDvWcFP #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/PMv16XQlWn — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 9, 2018

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) can’t wait to get his newish wife into bed. Although Ridge and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) have had a number of wedding ceremonies, they still can’t wait to consummate their marriage and spend some time alone together after the reception. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Celeb Dirty Laundry, reveal that the newlyweds will talk about Ridge’s mother, Stephanie (Susan Flannery), on their wedding night. They believe that Stephanie would have approved of their nuptials. Ridge will reassure Brooke that to him, she is the new Forrester matriarch.

Today, Stephanie Forrester returns with a special message for Brooke. Tune in to hear what she says! #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/rLTc9uipv8 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 9, 2018

Of course, B&B fans know that Quinn is the rightful matriarch. She is, after all, married to Eric Forrester, the head of the Forrester clan. Viewers will remember how she bitterly defended her title against Sheila recently. Secondly, Ridge is not even a Forrester but a Marone, so it doesn’t make sense that he would claim this title for his wife. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that if Ridge starts to treat Brooke like the matriarch, they are bound to pick up trouble sooner or later.