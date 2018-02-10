Hoda Kotb Shares Sweet Video Of 11-Month-Old Daughter Helping Her Pack For The Winter Olympics

Hoda Kotb is taking her talents to Pyeongchang, South Korea, for the 2018 Winter Olympics, and it seems like her 11-month-old daughter is doing all she can to help her mom along. The Today anchor shared the sweetest video with fans this week, which showed her daughter, Haley Joy, helping her to pack for her big trip.

Hoda posted the incredibly sweet clip to her official Instagram account on February 9, which showed little Haley first pull a Team U.S.A. hat off her head before Kotb then places it in her empty suitcase.

The duo then continued to pack up the news anchor’s clothes together before she made her way to the Asian country to report for NBC, as Haley then threw what appears to be a purple winter hat into the case as her mom sweetly thanks her for her help.

She then revealed in the caption that Haley, who was wearing a pink top with the words “Best Little Sis” printed on it, actually received her clothing as a gift from Hoda’s Today co-star Jenna Hager.

Captioning the video with a heart and a baby emoji, Kotb told her more than 771,000 followers on the social media site this week, “Thx to @jennabhager for the awesome hand-me-down poppy top!!!! Xxx.”

And it seems like fans of the Today anchor were certainly pretty happy to get a glimpse into her personal life with the video, which has already been viewed more than 279,000 times in the first 20 hours since Kotb shared it on her page.

The star’s followers left sweet messages in the caption, thanking the mom of one for sharing the adorable mother-daughter moment online.

“[Your] daughter is adorable Hoda. So happy for you!!” one fan told Kotb in the comments section, as another commented, “She is so cute and I just love you @hodakotb! Always so happy and smiling, Haley is blessed to have you for her momma!”

“Haley Joy packs like I do. Toss it in. Lol,” another then joked after seeing Kotb packing for the Winter Olympics with her daughter, adding that seeing the family moment play out in the video was “so cute.”

But while Hoda will have to leave little Haley behind in New York for a few days as she heads to South Korea for work after permanently replacing Matt Lauer as anchor on the NBC morning show last month, it seems like the new mom was in pretty good spirits as she made her way to the location of the 2018 Winter Olympic games with co-star Al Roker.

The weatherman shared a video of himself in the car with Hoda after they touched down in South Korea, which Kotb then re-posted to her own Instagram page on February 10.

The two sang together in the sweet video as they encouraged everyone to have fun at the event, belting out the lyrics “Everybody have fun tonight!” as they made their way to Pyeongchang together to spearhead Today’s coverage.

Kotb spoke about heading to South Korea for the Winter Olympics during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last month.

“The thing about the Olympics is there’s no other place on earth where you can sit there and watch a kid you’ve never heard of before and in that instant, you get to watch their life change,” Hoda gushed of why she loves the games so much, per Us Weekly.