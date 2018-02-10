Wendy Williams Says Meghan Markle Wanted A Job On Her Show, Calls Prince Harry’s Fiancée ‘Random Princess’

Looks like Wendy Williams is not a big fan of Meghan Markle. The outspoken TV personality recently threw shade at Prince Harry’s fiancée and even dubbed her a “random princess.”

On Wednesday, the 53-year-old talk show host sat down with actress AnnaLynne McCord and talked about the future royal. McCord, who starred on the CW’s reboot of 90210, opened up about the time Markle made a cameo on the series.

In the interview, McCord shared that time when Markle played the role of a high school girl named Wendy who was having an affair with her boyfriend Ethan (Dustin Milligan).

“She was cheating with my man. Shenae [Grimes]’s character, Annie, sees him in the car and she’s like, ‘Hi,’ and Meghan’s head comes up. I was like, get it, girl! I love it,” McCord joked.

While McCord admitted that she didn’t directly work with Markle at that time, Williams revealed a surprising detail about the former Suits star. According to the frank TV host, Prince Harry’s betrothed once applied for a job on The Wendy Williams Show.

Williams confidently claimed that Markle tried out for a gig on her show long before she started dating Prince Harry. She even called the actress a “random princess” before moving along with their conversation.

“She applied for a job here too, yeah. Random princess.”

Wendy Williams claims Meghan Markle applied for a job on her show. Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

This is not the first time that Williams targeted Markle on her show. In December last year, she talked about the actress’s apparent pursuit of a gig on her show and called her a “wild card.”

Williams even brought up Markle’s past gig as a Deal or No Deal girl. Although she expressed respect for the actress’s “hustle” and “game,” she still seemed unimpressed.

“I respect Meghan Markle’s hustle and I respect her game,” Williams said. “However, she’s a bit of a wild card, you know, because she goes from being the Deal or No Deal girl. So this is a girl looking for a game. She came here to Wendy to find out what she could do here. She’s been here, she’s been in our building, we have her DNA.”

Meghan Markle was a suitcase girl on ‘Deal or No Deal.’ Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Williams also compared Markle to her future sister-in-law Kate Middleton. She pointed out that unlike the actress, the Duchess of Cambridge was raised in England and was raised to love the royals.

The talk show host also suggested that Markle might be an “opportunist” who is willing to put up with it for a certain amount of time before fleeing.

In November 2016, around the time when news of Prince Harry and Markle’s relationship broke, Williams claimed that despite the actress’s philanthropy and niceness, the relationship is not going to work out. She pointed out that Markle’s estranged family is “going to mess it up.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to tie the knot on May 19, 2018, at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.