LeBron James Reacts To Cavaliers Roster Overhaul And Dwyane Wade Trade

On Thursday, the Cleveland Cavaliers completely overhauled their roster, shipping out aging talent like Dwyane Wade, Derrick Rose and Iman Shumpert while also ridding themselves of Isaiah Thomas, who was rumored to cause problems behind-the-scenes. The big question remaining was how LeBron James would deal with the changes in his team – especially since LeBron wants to win another NBA title before possibly leaving Cleveland this summer. On Friday, James met with reporters to discuss the recent moves that the Cavs made at the NBA trade deadline and gave his honest feelings about the changes and losing his best friend Dwyane Wade, who went back to the Miami Heat.

LeBron James On Dwyane Wade Trade

In an ESPN video of the LeBron James media session on Friday, the Cavaliers superstar shrugged off questions about whether or not it was tough to see his best friend, Dwyane Wade, leaving the team after Cleveland traded him back to the Miami Heat.

LeBron made it clear that it was a silly question. He said that the two see each other all of the time and playing on different teams won’t change that at all. James also said that he was very happy to see Wade going back home to Miami, where Dwyane played almost his entire career.

LeBron James did say that he didn’t find out about it until after the NBA trade deadlines started. LeBron said he hadn’t seen any of the trades yet, and it was Dwyane Wade who told him about it. When Wade told LeBron that he might be on his way out of Cleveland as well, James said that Miami is where Wade’s “heart and mind” belongs.

LeBron also said he is looking forward to watching the footage of Dwyane Wade returning to the Miami Heat on Friday night.

Jim Mone / AP Images

LeBron James On The New Cavaliers Lineup

LeBron James was also asked about the new lineup, as the Cleveland Cavaliers traded away six players and brought in four, with two roster spots still open so the team can sign buyout players over the next few weeks. ESPN reported that James said he likes the pieces coming into Cleveland.

LeBron said that the Cavaliers became a “younger team” thanks to the trades and they have added some shooting to the already talented offensive lineup. While the defense is still a considerable question mark, James said that he is interested in seeing how everyone meshes.

The news players include shooting guard Jordan Clarkson, forward Larry Nance Jr., and point guards Rodney Hood and George Hill. LeBron James said that his job is to get everyone integrated into the Cavaliers mindset as quickly as possible. James said that all four players are smart so the new Cleveland Cavaliers lineup should be “fun.”

The Cleveland Cavaliers (31-22) are on the road on Friday night with a game against the Atlanta Hawks (17-38). Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CST.