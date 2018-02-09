Fans Speculate That Jill Duggar Dillard And Derick Dillard Left ‘Counting On’ To Hide Baby’s Health Troubles

Fans of the show Counting On and the extended Duggar family are all very aware that Derick Dillard, Jill Duggar Dillard’s husband, was kicked off of the show for his behavior toward Jazz Jennings, a fellow TLC reality star. However, Derick recently told fans that he was not fired from the show, but rather he had made the decision that he and Jill Duggar Dillard would no longer appear on the show.

Although the explanations seem conflicting, but not particularly off the wall, fans have now proposed a new theory: Derick and Jill were kicked off the show by Duggar patriarch Jim Bob Duggar because of baby Samuel’s issues at birth.

The fan theory was cooked up on the Facebook site Duggar Family News: Life is not all pickles and hairspray. The administrator of the site posted the theory after Derick shared a post with a parody of 19 Kids and Counting, joking that in a new reality format, one child would be voted out of the home each week.

Derick Dillard tweeted that this is why he and Jill Duggar Dillard were sent off to do missionary work. However, the site administrators wondered if there was actually some truth to these words.

Samuel Scott Dillard, the pair’s youngest son, was born after significant trouble. Although the family has not publicized the extent of the issues, Jill Duggar Dillard has admitted to laboring for almost three days. The family also put up a picture Samuel in the NICU just a little bit after he was born and later showed pictures of him at home with a feeding tube and oxygen tape.

The family has stated that their grandson is healthy, but many fans aren’t buying it. Samuel’s birth was totally skipped over on Counting On, which raised eyebrows even more.

Others have discussed the fact that he seems to be missing the bridge of his nose, which they feel could be an indicator of a genetic disorder. It has also been brought up that Jill and Derick spend a significant amount of time in El Salvador where the Zika virus ran pregnant during Jill’s pregnancy.