Brody Jenner Says He Didn’t Know Kylie Was Pregnant: ‘I Haven’t Seen Her In Years’

Kylie Jenner may have wanted to keep her pregnancy private and away from the media, but apparently, she also hid her baby news from some members of her family. Brody Jenner, Kylie’s older half-brother, recently revealed that he hasn’t met baby Stormi Webster yet, nor did he know that his 20-year-old sister was pregnant.

Brody Jenner was cornered by TMZ on Thursday, Feb. 8, as he was about to catch a flight at LAX. When asked if he has seen his niece yet, the new uncle answered: “I haven’t yet. No.” He quickly added that it would be nice to see the new addition to the Jenner clan soon.

The 34-year-old Hills star further admitted that he only found about Kylie’s pregnancy the same time the rest of the world did. While Kylie’s pregnancy has been widely rumored for months, the young makeup mogul only confirmed it on Monday by posting an emotional video documenting her pregnancy and delivery.

“To be honest, I didn’t even know she was pregnant for the entire pregnancy. But now that I found out, I would love to see her.”

The reporters seemed to be shocked by Brody’s admission, especially since Kylie’s baby announcement on Monday was all over the news.

“No one else kinda saw her while she was pregnant and all. We all knew she was pregnant, though. You didn’t have any interaction with her while she was pregnant?” a surprised reporter asked Brody.

Brody Jenner Hasn't Met Kylie's Baby Yet, Hasn't Seen Kylie in Ages https://t.co/BGLwtzfRWv — TMZ (@TMZ) February 8, 2018

Brody admitted that it’s been “a couple of years” since he saw his famous younger sister. Apparently, they haven’t talked to each other that long that Kylie may have felt it was unnecessary to let him in on her pregnancy secret.

Brody is Kendall and Kylie’s brother on Caitlyn Jenner’s side. Caitlyn, formerly known as Bruce, has three other children from his previous marriages. Brody has appeared in past episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, where he was always seen getting along with his extended family members, including then-stepmom Kris Jenner.

Brody Jenner (right) hangs out with Kim and Kourtney Kardashian and half-sister Kendall Jenner at a fashion show in 2011. Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images

However, it has been reported that the Kardashian-Jenner family has been divided ever since Caitlyn Jenner released her tell-all memoir that made Kris Jenner and her daughters furious. According to Hollywood Life, Brandon and Brody Jenner respect Caitlyn’s decision but Kourtney, Khloe, and Kim Kardashian have all taken up their mom’s side.

Despite being out of the Kardashian loop, Brody Jenner insisted that there’s no bad blood brewing between him and his half-siblings. He repeatedly said that he would love to meet baby Stormi and reconnect with Kylie.

“The relationship’s always been there. It’s just you know, they’re busy. It is what it is,” he said.