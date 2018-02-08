NBA Trade News: Cleveland Cavaliers Remake Roster With 3 Huge Trades

The NBA trade deadline took place on Thursday and while the Cleveland Cavaliers looked to be sitting pat as of Wednesday, NBA expert Adrian Wojnarowski has kept Twitter busy by announcing a number of huge trades for the Cavs that has completely remade their roster. While there are still fears that LeBron James will leave town this summer, the Cavaliers have done everything that they can to win another NBA title before he does. Here is a look at the four monster trades that the Cavaliers made to completely redesign their entire starting roster.

Cavs Bring In Jordan Clarkson And Larry Nance From Lakers

Starting with the biggest trade of the day, the Cleveland Cavaliers have cut ties with Isaiah Thomas, the player that they brought in from the Boston Celtics in the trade for Kyrie Irving. While the Cavs also got a nice draft pick formerly belonging to the Brooklyn Nets, Thomas has struggled since returning from injury and also caused some behind-the-scenes turmoil after a huge blowup in a meeting with Kevin Love.

Wojnarowski was the first to report that the Cavaliers traded Isaiah Thomas and Channing Frye to the Los Angeles Lakers for Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance. This will give the Cavaliers two players they will control the contracts of and eliminates Thomas, whose contract expires at the end of this season.

Michael Wyke / AP Images

This trade is very beneficial for the Los Angeles Lakers, who can now sign at least two huge free agents this summer with the money they save.

Cavs Bring In Rodney Hood And George Hill

Up next, is a big trade that brings guard Rodney Hood to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a three-way trade. Once again, it was Wojnarowski who had the big NBA trade news. Utah will send Rodney Hood to the Cavaliers and Joe Johnson to the Sacramento Kings. The Kings will send George Hill to the Cavaliers. The Cavs will send Jae Crowder and Derrick Rose to the Jazz and Iman Shumpert to the Kings.

Rich Pedroncelli / AP Images

This will fill the hole left by the departure of Isaiah Thomas. George Hill will immediately step in as the starting point guard with Jordan Clarkson as his backup. Rodney Hood will also play a role in the guard positions, which is necessary based on the next trade.

Dwyane Wade Returning to Miami Heat

When Dwyane Wade rejoined LeBron James with the Cleveland Cavaliers, it looked like the two were planning on repeating the success they had with the Miami Heat. However, Wade was unable to step in as a starter and ended up thriving as the force running the second team. That has now ended.

Wojnarowski reported that the Cleveland Cavaliers will send Dwyane Wade back home to the Miami Heat and will receive a heavily protected second-round pick in exchange.

Phelan M. Ebenhack / AP Images

The New Cleveland Cavaliers

With these huge NBA trade deadline moves, the Cleveland Cavaliers have rebuilt their roster – at least in the guard position. Yesterday, the Cavaliers had Isaiah Thomas as a starting point guard, with Derrick Rose as his backup and Dwyane Wade as the second-team leader at shooting guard.

With these new moves, George Hill will replace Isaiah Thomas in the starting lineup alongside J.R. Smith, while Jordan Clarkson will back him up and Rodney Hood will play second-team. The frontcourt will still see LeBron James, Tristan Thompson and Kevin Love manning the court, but the backcourt just went from old and aging to young and promising.